Eastern Michigan University’s Center for Jewish Studies has entered into a four-year partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s (HGF) LIFE & LEGACY Initiative.

Through training, support and monetary incentives, HGF LIFE & LEGACY motivates Jewish organizations to secure legacy gifts, steward donors and integrate legacy giving into the philanthropic culture of the Jewish community.

The EMU Center for Jewish Studies will participate in the HGF LIFE & LEGACY program that assists communities across North America, through partnerships with Jewish Federations and Foundations, to promote after-lifetime giving and the building of endowments that will sustain vibrant and valued organizations for the next generation and beyond.

“We are grateful to be included in this nationwide initiative,” said Professor Marty Shichtman, director of the Center of Jewish Studies at EMU. “The LIFE & LEGACY Program will afford the Eastern Michigan University Center for Jewish Studies an opportunity to raise awareness of the value of our programs and to let our many communities know about the impact sustained giving will have on the center’s success.”