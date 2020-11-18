These boxes will allow you and your kiddos to continue enjoying the fun and celebration of Tot Shabbat, even while we aren’t together in person throughout the winter.

Each box includes something for the adults, two kiddo-friendly projects related to the theme of the month, great Jewish content to bring the theme alive in your home, book recommendations from PJ Library Detroit and an automatic RSVP to The Well’s virtual Tot Shabbats on the second Saturday of each month.

Boxes will be delivered to your doorstep (in the Metro-Detroit area) the first week of every month, so that you can work on your projects before coming together to share what we have created.

Boxes are available to purchase in six-month subscriptions ($120), three-month subscriptions ($72) and single month packages ($30). They make great Chanukah gifts!

Orders for December close Nov. 27, and limited quantities are available. Contact Marni Katz atmarni@meetyouatthewell.org for information or visit meetyouatthewell.org/tot-shabbat-box