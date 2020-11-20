Otus Supply is back open and better than before.

It has been located in the Ferndale area for many years, known for its live music wonderfully presented … known for its detailed, creative décor … and closed in March of this year because of the COVID pandemic … leaving a hole in the local melodies scene … A Ferndale restaurant that helped keep many musicians employed in addition to bringing people back to enjoy its wonderful food.

Noted, too, as a place for its creative and friendly atmosphere, Otus Supply restaurant reopened in September, both inside and outside, where people can eat in the dining room or spacious outdoor tent … while listening again to the live music and enjoying the food at lower prices.

Otus Supply, E. Nine Mile, between Woodward and Hilton, owned by Thom Bloom and Scott Myrick, constantly voted among the top places for music, drinks and food by local publications, has been completely reconfigured to allow for much social distancing … It is again a restaurant open for enjoyment and good food.

Also, it has something lacking in so many places … a kids’ menu … baby burger, li’l pizza pie, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, cheeseburger, etc. … all served with special fries.

The Otus Supply menu is a completely new one … Before the pandemic, prices seemed almost double with dishes that were more for special occasions … However gourmet, it still retains that home-cooked flare … with the Funky Chicken, Highway Burger, the Ferndale, an Angus Beef Patty, the 9 Mile Chop, etc.

It being a restaurant that also greatly admires those who work with their hands … artists, blue-collar workers, teachers … the chef creates dishes that are hardy and beautifully designed as well as being tasty … even wood-fired pizza pies.

It is better than before … and that is saying much!

MAIL DEPARTMENT … From former waitress Frances Kellerman … “Customers can be rude, too. When they are talking to other people at the table and make us wait for their order until they are finished, it is a very big problem that should be looked into. And what about customers who snap their fingers to get our attention, even while coming to get it from us.”

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … A rabbi and his two friends, a priest and a minister, played poker for small stakes once a week … The only problem was that they lived in a very blue law town … One day the sheriff raided the game and took all three before the judge … After listening to the sheriff’s story, the judge asked the priest, “Were you gambling, Father?”

The priest looked toward Heaven and whispered, “Oh, Lord, forgive me!” and then said aloud, “No, your honor, I was not gambling.”

“Were you gambling, Reverend?” the judge asked the minister.

The minister repeated the priest’s actions and said, “No, your honor, I was not.”

Turning to the third clergyman, the judge asked, “Were you gambling, Rabbi?”

The rabbi eyed him coolly and replied, “With who?”

CONGRATS … To Dr. Glen Gardner on his birthday.

