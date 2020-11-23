The grant will directly support HMD’s staff Rabbi position.

The Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD) has received a $15,000 grant from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation to provide support for its staff Rabbi position and Jewish educational programming, it was announced in a press release on Monday.

The grant will directly assist HMD’s staff rabbi, Michele Faudem, who “significantly influences the students’ experiences by providing ready access to Jewish learning, thought-provoking programming, personal counseling/ guidance and the opportunity for students to develop a meaningful relationship with a rabbi”, according to the press release.

“Having an involved and dynamic rabbi on Hillel of Metro Detroit’s staff to work with students at such a pivotal moment in their lives is critically important. In this extraordinary time, we want to do what we can to keep our students connected to each other and to Jewish life,” said Miriam Starkman, HMD Executive Director.

Among her responsibilities, Rabbi Faudem teaches J-Talk, a Jewish educational series addressing contemporary issues within a Jewish context.

“Students consistently benefit from the support, ethical guidance and confidentiality that the rabbi offers as they figure out how to navigate their lives,” the release said.

The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation was founded in 2005 and supports projects that address Jewish life and identity, cancer research and support services, the cultural arts and social justice issues.