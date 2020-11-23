The funds will help the agency improve access to high-quality, person-centered mental health and substance use disorder healthcare for Oakland County residents.

Jewish Family Service has been awarded $25,000 from the Flinn Foundation to address the significant challenges in accessing mental health services faced by low-income and underinsured individuals who live with depression, anxiety, substance abuse issues and personality disorders.

The funds are helping the agency improve access to high-quality, person-centered mental health and substance use disorder healthcare for Oakland County residents by expanding the capacity of the agency’s therapists through telehealth options and enhanced use of evidence-based interventions; and subsidizing the cost of care for those unable to afford it.

“Michigan has been impacted severely by COVID-19, just as many other states have,” said Yuliya Gaydayenko, chief program officer for Behavioral Health and Older Adult Services. “The impacts of social isolation, stress, anxiety, grief and loss will produce both immediate and long-term effects of trauma. We are already seeing more demand for supports and services to address some of these issues and we expect to see even more as time goes on.”