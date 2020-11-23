The free Zoom event is open to attorneys and the general public and will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The beloved U.S. Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Sept. 18, will long be remembered as a champion of the rights of the disadvantaged.

On Dec. 2, Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack of the Michigan Supreme Court will join an all-star panel of women who will honor the life and legacy of “RBG” at a tribute sponsored by the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM).

The free Zoom event is open to attorneys and the general public and will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The discussion will be moderated by State Board of Education member Ellen Cogen Lipton and will also feature Rabbi Ariana Silverman of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, law professor Margo Schlanger of the University of Michigan, and civil rights litigator Amy L. Katz of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project in New York City.

JBAM is also renaming its Champion of Justice Award after the late justice. It will be known as the “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Champion of Justice Award” to be given out in the spring recognizing the significant impact of a legal professional who has dedicated themself to the practice of law and improving the justice system, while exhibiting the highest level of professionalism and civility.

Click here to register for the RBG Zoom event.

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan is presenting several educational events in future months, including a discussion on the use of the Jewish concept of Rachmanus (compassion) in everyday law with U.S. District Court Judges Bernard Friedman, Judith Levy and Magistrate David Grand. The Zoom event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. For “The Rule of Rachmanus” registration, visit https://www.jewishbar.org/event/the-rule-of-rachmanus-with-the-federal-bench/. To join JBAM, visit www.jewishbar.org.