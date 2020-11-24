Fellowship applications are open through Feb. 1, 2021.

Repair the World is recruiting Fellows to galvanize Jews and their communities to act locally; volunteering to meet the immediate needs of their neighbors. Fellowship applications are open through Feb. 1, 2021.

The Repair the World Fellowship is a two-year professional accelerator for young adults passionate about mobilizing their communities to take action to pursue a just world, igniting a lifelong commitment to service. Fellows will be placed in one of six Repair cities: Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, New York City, Miami, or Pittsburgh.

Fellows receive deep professional training with Repair staff and local educators, setting them up for success in a variety of fields including nonprofit management, professional facilitation, and Jewish communal engagement; a living stipend to cover everyday living expenses like groceries and daily necessities; housing stipend to go toward rent; health insurance; public transportation passes or gas mileage reimbursement; and opportunity to benefit from exclusive scholarship opportunities in pursuit of a graduate degree at multiple universities.

Details are available here