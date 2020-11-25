Registration is encouraged for the discussions at the Detroit Jewish Book Fair and the Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival.

JN Editor Andrew Lapin will be moderating discussions at both local book events.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., as part of the Detroit Jewish Book Fair, he will be in conversation with National Book Award-winning author Colum McCann to discuss McCann’s acclaimed novel Apeirogon. The novel delves into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the real-life stories of Israeli Rami Elhanan and Palestinian Bassam Aramin, fathers united over the shared grief of losing their daughters to violence. The talk is presented in memory of Sheri Schiff (z”l).

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., as part of the Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival, Lapin will be in conversation with Wired editor at large Steven Levy to discuss Levy’s nonfiction book Facebook: The Inside Story. The book is the definitive biography of the social media giant, informed by years of research and interviews with company founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Register for the Detroit Jewish Book Fair event.

Register for the Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival event.