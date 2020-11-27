Better Health Market & Café helps keep Metro Detroiters healthy.

A time-honored family name and reputation that has always meant only the best of service to so many communities is celebrating the 18th anniversary of a strong presence in the maintenance of good health.

Father and son, Herb and Tedd Handelsman are the wonderful “help everyone” brains behind the Better Health Market & Café operations that are drawing unlimited amounts of accolades … Another son, Jon, makes up the family managerial presentation.

From the original 1999 store that opened in Walled Lake, Better Health Market & Café operations now includes 14 locations, mainly in Metropolitan Detroit … Three main ones on the northwest are the flagship on Grand River between Novi Road and Meadowbrook, Novi … W. 13 Mile at Southfield Road, Beverly Hills, and Telegraph, between Square Lake Road and Orchard Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills.

A breathtaking visit to the flagship store in Novi revealed the presence of more than 10,000 items from fresh health food selections and carry-out of fresh salads and untold amounts of fresh soups and delicious gluten-free, sugar-free, wheat-free items, etc., along with carefully selected bottles of vitamins, supplements, and other award-winning good health assistants … Building your own sandwich, tuna wrap, turkey and brie, chicken salad wrap, healthy health bar, etc.

Health food fraud has been prevalent for hundreds of years in the preying of people from false promises of helping losing weight to “curing” health conditions … It is so good to have a wonderful name for one like Handelsman to depend on … The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is a careful watchdog of health scamming but can do only so much in its policing of these dangerous scams … This is a reason why a good operation like Better Health Market & Café is so important.

It is notable, too, that Better Health has as its executive chef someone with vast experience … Jozef McDiarmid recently headed the kitchen at Novi Chophouse after being executive chef six years at Nino Salvaggio in Troy and before that as sous chef at Papa Joe’s.

Jozef’s bestsellers at BH for carry-out are the various styles of salmon, the natural rotisserie chickens, tuna salad, kale quinoa salad, fresh chicken salads, etc. … Also, many healthy dishes not available anywhere other than at Better Health … An orange miso-glazed salmon goes over big, plus numerous bakery items and other fresh selections … Also dishes made upon request … His Norwegian Salmon Roulade stuffed with spinach and feta cheese is a standout.

The Better Health Food Market and Café stores are open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Waiter to customer, “We have everything on the menu today, sir.” The customer exclaims, “So I notice. Now give me a clean one.”

CONGRATS … To Louise Abrams on her birthday … To Mort Plotnick on his birthday … To Bruce Milen on his birthday … To Neil Rubin on his birthday … To Arthur and Gina Horwitz on their anniversary … (Errata, congrats are to Susan Sitron, not Citron, on her 60th birthday.)

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.