A new study is exploring anti-Jewish hatred in Windsor-Essex.

A new research project on antisemitism in Windsor-Essex is seeking Jews in the area to participate in surveys about their experiences.

Dr. John Cappucci, the Stephen Jarislowsky Chair in Religion and Conflict at Assumption University in Windsor, is conducting the project, which is entitled, “The Persistent Prejudice: Contemporary Antisemitism in a Canadian Region”.

According to a letter of information written by Cappucci on the project, the purpose of the study is to examine “communal perceptions” of antisemitism in Windsor-Essex and “experienced manifestations” of antisemitism by members of the Jewish community.

“The first part of this project surveys the Jewish community’s perception of the state of antisemitism in Windsor-Essex,” the letter states. “The second part of this project seeks to determine the types of antisemitism experienced by the Jewish community of Windsor-Essex.”

“There’s a lot of debate on exactly what the status of antisemitism is in Windsor,” Cappucci tells the JN. “I’ve taught Jewish studies, and I’ve been in the community for a little bit, and some people say, ‘Well it’s really not that bad,’ and others say, ‘No, it’s really bad’. So this is where the academics should enter into the conversation and actually do an objective study on what the status of antisemitism is.”

If you identify as Jewish, currently live in Windsor-Essex, and are 18 years of age or older, you’re invited to complete the first online survey found here.

If you identify as Jewish, currently live in Windsor-Essex, are 18 years of age or older, and have personally experienced antisemitism in the last five years, you’re invited to complete the second online survey found here.

Participants will receive an $18.00 e-gift card for participating in one survey and a $36.00 e-gift card for participating in both surveys. Each survey takes approximately thirty minutes.

Cappucci believes some early results of the surveys may be available in January 2021, with a summary of results available by or before September 1, 2021. The summary will be sent to the Windsor Jewish Community Centre, Congregation Temple Beth El (Windsor), and Congregation Shaar Hashomayim for dissemination as they see fit, according to the letter of information.

Cappucci is also planning to do a public presentation on the results, sometime in the late spring to early summer.