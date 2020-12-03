Sam Morris has designed a unique “sweet hugs” vanilla sugar cookie to commemorate National Cookie Day.

Join Friendship Circle in celebrating National Cookie Day (Dec. 4). The nonprofit, which provides support for children with special needs, is offering a one-of-a-kind cookie, designed by an adult with special needs, Sam Morris. Sam has been part of the Friendship Circle family for more than 10 years and is an artist at the nonprofit’s Soul Studio.

Sam has designed a unique “sweet hugs” vanilla sugar cookie to commemorate National Cookie Day. These cookies will only be sold now through the end of the year at Dakota Bread Company in West Bloomfield.

In more holiday fun, Friendship Express, an event series taking place Dec. 7-17, will feature the Friendship Circle team traveling to different families’ homes where there are children and adults with special needs. They’ll set up an outdoor igloo and welcome individuals to enter one at a time to get fresh doughnuts and cider to celebrate Hanukkah. (The events will be socially distanced, and attendees will wear masks at all time.) Sign up here.