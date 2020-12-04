The Holocaust Memorial Center Education Department will use the grant funding to develop three Holocaust education teacher trainings in special topics related to the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus received a $45,000 grant from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation to support the creation of virtual Holocaust education workshops for Michigan teachers.

“We are honored to receive this generous grant from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation,” said Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld. “This grant will enable us to build upon our teacher trainings by providing virtual workshops to educators throughout the state. We greatly appreciate the Foundation’s support of our mission to engage, educate and empower by teaching the lessons of the Holocaust.”

The Holocaust Memorial Center Education Department will use the grant funding to develop three Holocaust education teacher trainings in special topics related to the Holocaust. The trainings will be offered virtually to assist teachers this school year and into the summer. The HMC Education Department will work with school districts to engage teachers to participate in the sessions. They will also develop and provide customized follow-up content and support to the teachers based on each district’s curricular needs.

Holocaust Memorial Center Director of Education Ruth Bergman oversees the Education Department which administers and staffs a teacher training program to provide teachers the resources and training to teach students about genocide, including the Holocaust. The Holocaust Memorial Center has hosted teacher trainings at the museum and also traveled to teachers throughout the state, from Muskegon to Marquette to Monroe.

Since the first training in April 2018 in Traverse City, HMC has trained more than 1,100 teachers from more than 450 Michigan schools.