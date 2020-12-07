The box includes the Jewish holiday’s most famed foods.

Don’t feel like making a Chanukah dinner this year? Let frame in Hazel Park do the cooking. It is offering Chanukah dinner kits by Chef Michael Barrera at West Bloomfield-based Dakota Bread Company.

Get your latke fix from Chef Barrera who is making frame’s potato pancakes by hand in small batches ready to fry up … crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, to serve hot in your very own home kitchen.

Plus, the box includes the Jewish holiday’s most famed foods: spiced applesauce, brisket, homemade knishes, Challah bread from Dakota Bread Company, and the traditional Chanukah sugar cookies from Dakota Bread.

Packaged and curated to make sure your dinners look and taste good, this frame@home box includes the “dreidels and the chocolate gelt. But none of the Jewish guilt,” say the folks at frame.

Each $65 kit feeds two, and they will be available for pick up Wednesday, Dec. 16, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. No need to get out of the car; the team will bring the box to you.

Order at framehazelpark.com