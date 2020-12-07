The highest vote getters in each will receive $18.

The halls of the Jewish News’ office in Southfield were decked out with beautiful holiday artwork as 131 children submitted their masterpieces for our annual Chanukah art contest. This year’s crop of submissions was the most difficult to judge in years — so many worthy creations! It was tough, but we did it.

We will be announcing our winner on Dec. 10, but there is another chance for our young artists to win prizes!

We want to spread the holiday cheer. Click on the links below and vote for your favorite in each age category. The highest vote getters in each will receive $18 as well. Voting is open now through Dec. 17. Winners of the online contest will be announced in an upcoming issue.

Under 6 Age Group

7-9 Age Group

10-12 Age Group