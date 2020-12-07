There’s a long history of Jewish artists releasing parody songs for Hanukkah, but this year’s most catchy addition to the holiday canon may be Daveed Diggs’ new rap, “Puppy for Hanukkah.”

Tony and Grammy Award-winning Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) and his band Clipping are bringing their innovative style to a new original holiday song, “Puppy for Hanukkah,” for Disney Channel. The music video was just released on DisneyMusicVEVO and will debut on Disney Channel Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, the last night of Hanukkah.

“Puppy for Hanukkah” is a song like we haven’t seen since Adam Sandler’s “The Hanukkah Song,” which debuted over 25 years ago. It provided Diggs, who was raised by his African American father and his Jewish mother, the opportunity to combine his love of music and part of his cultural background.

The music video, which features a diverse cast of kids, creates common ground for young viewers and families around the globe, regardless of their faith, with a universal message of hope and joy (who doesn’t want a puppy?!) at a time when we need it the most.

“Daveed created a Hanukkah song for the ages that’s inventive, humorous and relevant as it celebrates the Miracle of Lights, the diverse world we live in, and the universal joy when a family adopts a pet into a child’s life,” said Steven Vincent, vice president, Music and Soundtracks, Disney Branded Television.

“I was honored when Disney Channel approached me to come up with a fresh Hanukkah tune and embraced the opportunity to share my love of music and a little piece of my culture,” said Diggs.

The song was written and produced by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Daveed Diggs with William Huston and Jonathan Snipes. The song is performed by Daveed Diggs. It was mixed by Steve Kaplan. Musicians featured are Max Kaplan on the clarinet and Hal Rosenfeld on the tsimbl and percussion. It is published by Wonderland Music Company, Inc.

The lyrics to “Puppy for Hanukkah” are the following:

You know what I want

Whatchu want whatchu want whatchu want whatchu want

I want a puppy for Hanukkah

Wanna puppy wanna puppy wanna puppy wanna puppy

And Imma get Just what I wanted yup

Gon get it gon get it gon get it gon get it

Imma get puppy for Hanukkah

Get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy

Some kids write lists for they Christmas gifts and send em’ all off to they Santa’s

But I don’t trip off a list for my gift

Imma get it cause I got 8 chances

That’s right 8 nights Festival of Lights go hard for a week with a plus one

So y’all keep stressing be good learn lessons

But Hanukkah is the best fun

And you can laugh if you wanna

Laugh at ’em laugh at ’em laugh at ’em laugh at ’em

But Imma get a puppy for Hanukkah

Get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy

Clarinet no harmonica

Play the clarinet play the clarinet play the clarinet

When I get my puppy for Hanukkah

That’s right.

Okay first night an’ I’m feeling right

Momma came with a gift wrapped box

It don’t bark don’t bite don’t cry when I shake it so I’m pretty sure that it’s just socks

But you never know miracles happen

I tap in and start to rip the paper.

Oh please let it be

The puppy that I wanted I don’t wanna wait till (oh yep that’s just socks)

Imma get what I wanted to

Whatchu want whatchu want whatchu want whatchu want

Imma get a puppy for Hanukkah

Get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy

I ain’t even trippin’ on it bruh

I ain’t even trip I ain’t even trip I ain’t even trip

Cause Imma get my puppy for Hanukkah

Ok.

Night two what it do candles get lit it’s lit!

Latkes sour cream is the best dip best dip!

Apple sauce on the side I might just get

(Say the Brucha first)

Adonai ain’t gonna trip

Barukh atah Adonai, Eloheinu Melech ha’olam, asher kid’shanu b’mitzvotav, v’tzivanu l’hadlik ner shel Hanukkah

That blessing is a bop now I’ve said it

Not sure what it means but I learned in phonetic

By the way you gat a present for me is it what I wanted?

Pass that shamash let’s get the flame started.

Ooooh. For me? Oh, you shouldn’t have well. Guess I’ll just (ripping sounds)

Oh that’s a sweater! Did somebody knit this? It’s really … It’s really great.

This isn’t going how I saw It huh

Ain’t goin well it ain’t going well

I really hope I get this puppy for Hanukkah

Get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy get a puppy

It’s all I ever really wanted for

It’s all I want it’s all I want it’s all I want

Just a puppy for Hanukkah

Gimme that dog

Lights keep burning and nights just pass

Menorah is now covered up with wax

I thought it would be obvious I didn’t want to ask

but will tonight be the night I get my puppy at last?

My feet are warm and my body is cozy

The hats and the mittens an umbrella? Totally

Great love it all I’m the king of style.

There’s one thing I’ve been wanting all this while I….

(yip) wait… is that?… could it be? Oh my gosh

You’re everything I ever wanted for

You the one I want you the one I want you the one I want

You’re my puppy for Hanukkah.

Got my puppy got my puppy got my puppy got my puppy

Imma name you Monica

(Nah probably not that’s a weird name for a dog)

But it rhymes with Hanukkah

I got my Hanukkah puppy

I got my Hanukkah puppy

I got my Hanukkah puppy

I got my Hanukkah puppy

I got my Hanukkah puppy

I got my Hanukkah puppy

I got my Hanukkah puppy