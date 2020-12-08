The JN has been selected to be a host newsroom for the nonprofit Report For America for its upcoming 2021-2022 fellowship year.

I’ve just spent the better part of two days meticulously photographing and scanning 133 different children’s drawings for the JN’s annual Chanukah cover art contest. Does that sound tedious? It didn’t feel that way; it felt utterly joyous.

With every wonderful full-color image of menorahs, Maccabis and sufganiyot, I was reminded anew of the creative passions and exuberant wonders of our local Jewish community, even during such difficult times. I saw the amazing talents of Metro Detroit’s Jewish children, the ones who will decide our future, and I became hopeful for that future. And I’m grateful the JN can be a part of it.

It’s fitting, then, that as our families prepare for another Chanukah, we at the JN have a present of our own to share. No, not socks. We have been selected to be a host newsroom for the nonprofit Report For America for its upcoming 2021-2022 fellowship year.

This organization is responding to the crisis in local news reporting by placing professional journalists with local news outlets across the country for year-long fellowship corps programs, much like Teach For America or City Year. It’s a tremendous honor that RFA has agreed to help us in our mission to unite the Metro Detroit Jewish community by telling all your stories.

RFA will grant us $15,000, half the salary toward the hiring of a full-time JN reporter, who will be an experienced journalist focusing on stories about generational and other demographic changes in our local Jewish community. Our output of original, local stories will increase substantially, particularly on the digital front, and allow us to be much more active and diligent in our community reporting.

We are so, so grateful to have an incredible community of people who believe in the mission of the JN and want us to find success and a sustainable future. Your support is immensely appreciated, and a true mitzvah.

May you all find some joy during this festive occasion, and comfort in the warmth of each other. Chag Urim Sameach to all of you amazing readers!