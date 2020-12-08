The boxed-set selections are offered in various shapes and sizes for both kids and adults — from superheroes, astronauts and butterflies to Judaic themes.

When local artist Gail Rosenbloom Kaplan’s community and person-to-person professional immersion came to a halt because of COVID-19 restrictions, her talent and innovation aimed her in a new direction. At that point, she turned her focus to the creation and sales of multi-colored, multi-design, Do-It-Yourself (DIY) sand art sets.

“The kits came to life as a result of the pandemic and not being able to continue my job at Children’s Hospital of Michigan where I do bedside art and also my work in the schools, camps and the community,” Kaplan said. “I retreated to my studio to develop the new kits as a way to stay engaged with bringing art to people to do on their own.”

The boxed-set selections are offered in various shapes and sizes for both kids and adults — from superheroes, astronauts and butterflies to Judaic themes like a set of chamsahs (charms depicting a hand with an open eye in the palm) and Chanukah designs including a pair of 3D dreidels.

Each consists of 10 colors of sand and a sticky board with a laser cut image covered with removable stickers. As each sticker is individually removed, the sand sprinkled on it will stick only to that section. Excess sand is then poured back into a working-cup and the board is ready for the next section. “A sticker on the outside of the packaging is an example of the final art project,” Kaplan said. “But by choosing their own color application, no two projects are the same.”

Referring to Kaplan as both talented and creative, Jodie Krasnick of Huntington Woods said, “It’s great to carve out some relaxing time to do Gail’s sand art projects and so fun to see the final product. My kids (now 19, 24 and 26) have done art projects with Gail since they were little at family workshops, for Jewish holidays and yad-making for their bar and bat mitzvahs.”

Artist in the Blue Smock

Kaplan began designing sand art projects for her children 35 years ago and, in recent years, brought her ideas to workshops, corporate events, fundraisers and other large gatherings. But the idea for selling the DIY kits came when she realized this was a type of art that could be done in small groups without her being present, offering simple, YouTube instructional video demonstrations for each new kit on her website.

For the past nine years, she also brought the project to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, working there twice a week – with patients and their siblings – through a grant for healing arts from the Children’s Foundation.

“As ‘artist in residence’ I had the opportunity to educate and engage patients by teaching them how to make art, exposing them to new artistic techniques,” Kaplan said. In a small studio at the hospital, children joined her to paint t-shirts and do sand art, something she described as calming, healing, distracting and empowering for the kids.

This past January, members of the Detroit Tigers baseball team joined her at the hospital along with pediatric patients whose Tigers’ logo-sand art creations were signed by the players.

“I incorporate art as both an avenue for self-expression and a way to cope with their hospital experience,” Kaplan said. “My original role had me working bedside and in an activity classroom where I could engage with patients face to face. Life changed with COVID in March and I was furloughed.”

Kaplan found a way to continue providing pediatric patients access to art, even when she couldn’t be with them. “I approached the hospital with the newly released kits, and they realigned the grant guidelines,” she said of the sets being used by patients on their own.

In addition to her new venture into the frameable and 3-D sticky board sand art kits, Kaplan, who describes herself as “the artist in the blue smock,” has a website filled with other DIY sand art sets including challah boards, apple and honey trays and mezuzah designs whose sand creations are topped by a Lucite cover or case, with some connected by beads.

She also sells Judaic items, focusing on b’nai mitzvah gifts, Jewish ceremonial art and ketubahs, along with personalized artwork and custom-designed t-shirts.

Her non-sand art DIY sets include anodized aluminum, polished chrome, metalized plastic and glass bead Judaica including candlesticks, Kiddush cups, menorahs and mezuzahs. They also include yads, which were initially funded to Jewish day schools and synagogue religious schools through Federation’s Alliance for Jewish Education, DeRoy Testamentary Foundation’s Artist in the Schools grant, as a way to bring the arts into the curriculum.

Out in the World

“My DIY business started with the Judaica kits, but the scope of my business has evolved to incorporate individual art projects with themes and installations for a larger audience,” Kaplan said. “I am presently doing sand art ornament kits that are purchased by individuals as well as in outpatient clinics, the Girl Scouts, and the Mitch Album SAY Detroit Play Center and others.”

For Chanukah this year, she designed a DIY kit to create a menorah of beads and anodized aluminum candleholders on a Lucite base for the JCC’s PJ Library and JFamily-sponsored project to be delivered and created at home.

Natalie Friedman recently oversaw a sand art project with a group of kindergartners through the JCC’s PJ Library Detroit. “We wanted to do something to honor the life and legacy of the great Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Gail’s sand art was the perfect way to create something beautiful and meaningful to accompany (Debbie Levy’s children’s book), I Dissent,” said Friedman, a PJ Library parent connector. She said it took about an hour – along with some adult help – for the kids to complete the project, choosing their own colors and connecting their artwork with the story of Ginsberg’s life.

Among the group’s members was Friedman’s daughter, whose completed work her mom refers to as a gorgeous piece of art to hang in their home. Next up, says, Friedman, will be a family project to make one of Kaplan’s sand art challah boards.

Kaplan’s portfolio includes trompe l’oeil clay, glass mosaics, printmaking and mixed media. Her award-winning pieces, created in her Farmington Hills studio, are exhibited worldwide. She has worked, along with fellow artist Dani Katsir on mosaic art installations at area hospitals, schools, libraries, community and senior centers and nonprofit organizations, including those created for Kids Kicking Cancer, Starfish Family Services and Brilliant Detroit. Members of the participating agencies and facilities are involved in the design and execution of the work. She is now spearheading community sand art installations on her own.

Into the Future

Kaplan continues to adapt to her new work direction.

“A recent sand art proposal for the North American International Auto Show has been put on hold because of the pandemic, but I am presently doing Zoom workshops,” she said. “The DIY Ruth Bader Ginsberg sand art kit has been very successful for team building and has been purchased for events by several San Francisco start-ups, and I am able to create unique designs for specific events, celebrations, holiday parties, and family events, all of which are now being done virtually and where I am able to lead by Zoom.”

Kaplan said, “I reinvented my business strategy with the help and encouragement of my three children, and my eldest daughter’s significant other. They told me, ‘Mom, it is time to modernize your business. You have to go virtual.’

“As an artist I am lucky to bring a different, more creative perspective to most problems than the average person,” Kaplan said. “The pandemic presented me with a host of challenges; chiefly that much of my work in the community involved me being on site, in person, leading workshops and other live events. With that off the table for now, I was forced to rethink how I could still get my projects out into the world.

“I asked myself, ‘Why not turn people’s homes into more of a ‘home studio?’” she said. “As the pandemic limited the demand for in-person art experiences, I hunkered down and launched a new website and a host of new at-home kits.”

And as far as how much more she can add to her new site, Kaplan said, “Looking ahead: I think the sky is the limit.”

