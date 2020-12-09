Children’s book introduces a holiday mythical spirit — Nate Gadol.

As a child, Arthur A. Levine had a traditional Jewish upbringing —celebrating Shabbat every Friday night, dressing up for Purim, decorating a sukkah and searching for chametz at Passover. He loved all the holidays, especially Chanukah. Sure, there were dreidels and latkes, but also presents! Still, presents didn’t help him overcome the challenge of being a Jewish child at Christmas.

In his recently released children’s book, The Hanukkah Magic of Nate Gadol (Candlewick Press, $19.99), Levine, an author and children’s book editor, adds a Jewish mythical character to enhance the holiday experience without changing the holiday’s religious observance or meaning. Nate Gadol is an oversized spirit with sparkling eyes and flashes of gold in his step and flowing from his hands who has the magical power to make anything last as long as it is needed.

Among his fantastic feats, Nate causes a tiny bit of oil to last eight days, a flower to remain fresh to cheer up a sick child and a small square of chocolate to grow enough to satisfy the needy Glaser family. On the long voyage from Europe to America during Purim, the Glasers had just one small lump of chocolate to share as a holiday treat. Miraculously, that one piece kept growing — Nate Gadol to the rescue!

Once in America, Nate kept an eye on the Glasers, who often shared what little they had with their neighbors, the O’Malleys. In the harsh winter of 1881, the Glasers had little food on their table. But the O’Malleys had a sick child and no money for medicine. Mr. Glaser sold a wooden bench he’d carved and gave the O’Malleys money for the baby’s medicine. No sweets this Chanukah for the Glasers.

But big-hearted Nate Gadol found a solution. It was Christmas Eve, and he bumped into a troubled Santa whose sleigh was stuck on a rooftop. They helped each other. Nate gave the sleigh some of his magic sparkle and Santa shared some chocolate and presents.

It was to be a happy Chanukah for the Glaser family after all. With a swish of golden magic, Nate left gifts outside each bedroom door. After that, the story goes, the idea of presents began to catch on. All you need is Nate Gadol — a name that suggest the meaning of the letters on the dreidel: Nes Gadol Hayah Sham (A great miracle happened there.)

This charming book is illustrated by Kevin Hawkes, whose artwork includes glittering swaths of gold as Nate goes about his work. The book may not launch a new Jewish myth, but it is delightful in its attempt to do so. The book is aimed at ages 5-8.

To purchase a book or e-book, go to penguinrandomhouse.com or amazon.com.