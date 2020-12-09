“The Lesson of the Flame” expresses Gedalya’s interpretation of the message of Chanukah as positive spirituality during difficult times.

Geoffrey Sloshay grew up in Florida and expressed personal feelings by writing poetry. A rock fan, he experimented with instrumental music as a self-taught musician on trumpet, guitar and piano.

Entering his teens, he joined his poetry with his own music and hoped to find outlets for his songs. That motivated a move to New York City.

Sloshay introduced his musical creativity by performing in Manhattan clubs. Going along with the hits of the day, his style reflected adaptations of what he heard on recordings by his favorite singers and songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen and Billie Joel.

During a pause in bookings, Sloshay decided to visit Israel, and that decision changed his personal and professional outlook. Although music remained at the center of his career goals, his personal observational focus became Orthodox, and his music reflected a spiritual perspective.

Gedalya, Geoffrey in Hebrew, became his stage name, and his newest recorded song, “The Lesson of the Flame,” expresses his interpretation of the message of Chanukah as positive spirituality during difficult times, such as are found this year. It is his first holiday song.

“I think different times of the year are more fitting for being able to get back to different aspects of spirituality,” said Gedalya, 51, whose Michigan performances reach from a blues festival to a program arranged by Rabbi Herschel Finman.

“Chanukah, I find, is a very contemplative time, and I’m really trying to bring out the point that we sometimes go into the world and lose our real selves. This holiday is an opportunity to come back to focus on the real people we are inside our hearts.”

The song repeats: “When you feel you don’t have the might, the lesson of the flame will get you through the night.”

The thought came about after Gedalya studied rabbinical writings, and it goes on to suggest: “The lesson of the flame has always been the same; find it in your heart, and put it in your brain.”

“This song is taking a lot of my general spiritual ideas and directing them toward a holiday and timely message,” Gedalya said. “I hope it will bring some joy and happiness to people and bring a better Chanukah this year.

“I think of it as a singalong type of song with a catchy chorus appropriate for a holiday. I like the electric guitar part because I tried to make a little bit of a change from a piano being the main focus of the arrangement.”

Gedalya, married and the father of six children between the ages of 4 and 17, has been billed as the “folk rock rabbi,” a term coined by his father-in-law, but he is not a rabbi. Religious instruction in the United States came from a private school as he sought preparation to teach.

“I did not intend to become a performer,” he said. “I just wanted to have people hear my songs. It was through the years that I became able to perform them by myself realizing it’s my message and I’m the best one to get the point across.

“I settled in New York City in the 1990s because I thought It was the place where I had the most opportunities to develop my craft and share it with other people. Now my family lives in Monsey, New York, a community of very observant Jews.”

Gedalya, whose Chanukah song is available on his website (gedalyasings.com), keeps up with music trends by listening to the radio in his car. His children also listen, but he is most pleased when they want to hear dad’s tapes over and over again.

Listen to “The Lesson of the Flame” here and learn more about Gedalya on his website, and on Facebook and Instagram.