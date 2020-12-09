Live-streamed funerals will continue to be available and will start after the drive-up greeting line is completed

Funerals are for the living, as observed by many commentators, and the pandemic has upended traditional mourning rituals. The three local Jewish funeral homes have followed strict guidelines from the state of Michigan and Michigan Board of Rabbis to limit potential infection from the coronavirus.

As a result, friends have not been able to greet family members of the deceased in person — a common practice for funerals prior to the pandemic.

The comforting touch of a clasped hand and words of shared sorrow have all been missing. “COVID has been such a strain on the family,” says Joshua Tobias of the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield.

The Ira Kaufman Chapel is adding an outdoor drive-through greeting line adjacent to the chapel’s family room for small indoor funerals. Family members of the deceased will be able to greet friends who drive up in their cars from this outdoor sheltered area.

Tobias says each driver will be able to sign a registry book held by an Ira Kaufman staff member and then drive up, one car at a time, to greet mourning family members. “It won’t be a long visit but it’s a really good way to bring people together,” he adds.

Ira Kaufman funeral director David Techner adds, “We want comfort for the family and that is available now.”

The drive-up greeting line is available for both funerals held in the building or at the gravesite. Those attending funerals inside the chapelwill notice “some significant changes with no more than 25 people attending except clergy and staff,” Techner explains. “There will be social distancing, masks, temperature checks and hand sanitizer. We have removed some rows of pews at the front to provide more distance between those conducting the service and others. We will be removing more pews to provide a 10-foot distance between each pew.”

Attendance maximums and other safeguards will comply with changing state regulations and guidelines from the Michigan Board of Rabbis.

He adds that live-streamed funerals will continue to be available and will start after the drive-up greeting line is completed.