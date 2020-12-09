You can watch this year’s event from our Facebook page!

This year the Jewish community can celebrate Chanukah with events that promise connection and fun while staying safe during the pandemic.

For the past 10 years, the lighting of a large menorah in downtown Detroit’s Campus Martius Park has attracted many enthusiastic participants of all ages. This year, Menorah in the D, presented by The Shul, ChabaD Greater Downtown Detroit and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, will feature its traditional torch lighting of the menorah at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

Though Campus Martius is a public plaza, organizers are encouraging people to watch this year’s Menorah in the D from home instead of in-person. Greetings from community leaders and dignitaries, as well as entertainment and an after-party, will be live-streamed.

Our Facebook page will be hosting the live stream for the event on Thursday. Click here to access it.

Bruce Schwartz, the Rock Ventures Detroit ambassador who has been involved with Menorah in the D since its inception, says that households are encouraged to light their Chanukah candles at the same time as the lighting downtown. Some in-home lightings will be featured on the live video.

Visit menorahinthed.com for more information.

