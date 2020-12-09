The meeting lasted a total of 136 hours and 45 minutes, according to Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein.

What began as a virtual Melaveh Malka, the traditional communal meal held at the close of Shabbat, ended up reportedly becoming the world’s longest Zoom meeting.

It was a Zoom call that was only supposed to last one day, as part of the series of events for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, which took place starting on Thursday, Nov. 12. Chabad-Lubavitch is one of the largest Chasidic groups and Jewish religious organizations in the world.

Due to the pandemic, for the first time in its near 40-year history, the conference was held virtually. The Zoom call took the place of the regular gathering that happens at the beginning of Shabbat in New York City on any other year, and included 5,000 rabbis tuning in from more than 100 countries with time zones as many as 22 hours apart.

The call began after Shabbat ended at 9:30 p.m. in Melbourne, Australia, and continued with Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries tuning in to speakers all the way from Bangkok to Jerusalem and London to Los Angeles, culminating with the end of Shabbat in Hawaii, when the Chabad emissary in Honolulu joined an entire 24 hours later.

Spontaneously, as the time zones rotated and rabbis joined and left the call, the Zoom continued well after Shabbat had ended in Hawaii and into the next afternoon in Australia. The spirit of the call refused to die down, with anywhere between 200 to 1,000 rabbis on the call at any given moment.

Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein, Co-Director of the Royal Oak Jewish Center, a branch of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, joined the virtual event for a couple hours for each day the event lasted.

Glitsenstein believes the history-making event was reflective of the Jewish people’s values and the message of Judaism in times of hardship, to learn to find the good in every situation.

“I believe this Zoom meeting was an example of how we could take this pandemic time and turn it into something meaningful, and to use the opportunity and never stop, but to continue in a better way,” Glitsenstein said.

The Zoom event lasted until the following Thursday night in the U.S., which was almost the beginning of the following week’s Shabbat in Australia, for a total of 136 hours and 45 minutes, according to Glitsenstein.

Whenever the call was at capacity, a Vimeo stream was available for participants to watch until space opened up, Chabad said.

The conversations and celebrations had among the rabbis over the nearly week-long event included the sharing of inspiration and ideas in how to lead one’s community during the pandemic, as well as spreading words of Torah, while sharing song, food and drinks.

The overlapping time zones allowed the rabbis to not violate Shabbat law, with each time zone initially joining the Zoom event once Shabbat ended in their respective locations.

The rabbis also shared memories of personal encounters with the late Rebbe – Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the seventh leader in the Chabad-Lubavitch dynasty who is considered one of the most influential Jewish leaders of the modern era.

The Jewish values which Glitsenstein believes allowed for history like this to happen are also values the Rebbe subscribed to, the Royal Oak-based Rabbi said.

“I think it’s something the Rebbe was also very into – that any situation we have, if it’s good or bad, to find out how to live in every situation and use it as an opportunity,” Glitsenstein said.

“It’s not, ‘Oh, a pandemic, everything is stopped.’ No, we have to recreate it and see how in these times we can have community and everything we had before and even better, just in a creative and safe way.”