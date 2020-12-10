131 children submitted their one-of-a-kind artwork in the 2020 JN Chanukah art contest! See which masterpieces won over the judges.

If there ever was a year where we were in need of some extra Chanukah cheer, it’s this one. At the JN, our cup of cheer was overflowing as we judged this year’s Chanukah art contest. The creativity of this year’s batch of young artists was nothing short of amazing.

We chose the unique multimedia creation of Lenny Lakritz, 7, of West Bloomfield, to grace this year’s cover. Lenny, a first grader at Pleasant Lake Elementary, was inspired by his own family menorah and set out to recreate it using clothes pins and pom-poms, which, he said, reminded him of candles.

His mom Julie Rodgers, a former teacher, says, “the family is very artistic. The kids love making pictures and cards for family members. They’ve been participating in the JN’s Chanukah art contest for years.”

Lenny will receive $100. All the other winners chosen by the JN will receive $18.

Vote for Your Favorite 2020 Chanukah Art Contest Submission!

Grand prize-winner

Lenny Lakritz, 7, of West Bloomfield

Ages 6 and Under

First: Tamar Gottfried, 5 of Southfield

Second: Joel Barenholtz, 4, of Huntington Woods

Third: Aliyah Segal, 4, of Bloomfield Hills

Honorable Mention: Fara Saulson, 6, of Franklin

Ages 7-9

First: Lihi Maine, 9, of West Bloomfield

Second: Josh Rodner, 8, of Bloomfield Hills

Third: Jack Friedman, 9, of Southfield

Honorable Mentions: Leah Gottfried, 7, of Southfield,

Hannah Graham, 7, of Denver, Colo. (grandparents are Farmington Hills residents)

Ages 10-12

First: Asher Singer, 11, of Farmington Hills

Second: Zeev Maine, 12, of West Bloomfield

Third: Veronica Wolfe, 10, of Birmingham

Honorable Mention: Mason Kasoff, 10, of Waterford