131 children submitted their one-of-a-kind artwork in the 2020 JN Chanukah art contest! See which masterpieces won over the judges.

If there ever was a year where we were in need of some extra Chanukah cheer, it’s this one. At the JN, our cup of cheer was overflowing as we judged this year’s Chanukah art contest. The creativity of this year’s batch of young artists was nothing short of amazing.

We chose the unique multimedia creation of Lenny Lakritz, 7, of West Bloomfield, to grace this year’s cover. Lenny, a first grader at Pleasant Lake Elementary, was inspired by his own family menorah and set out to recreate it using clothes pins and pom-poms, which, he said, reminded him of candles.

His mom Julie Rodgers, a former teacher, says, “the family is very artistic. The kids love making pictures and cards for family members. They’ve been participating in the JN’s Chanukah art contest for years.”

Lenny will receive $100. All the other winners chosen by the JN will receive $18.

Grand prize-winner

Lenny Lakritz, 7, of West Bloomfield

Lenny Lakrtiz's artwork

Ages 6 and Under

Tamar Gottfried's artwork

First: Tamar Gottfried, 5 of Southfield

Joel Barenholtz's submission

Second: Joel Barenholtz, 4, of Huntington Woods

Aliyah Segal's artwork

Third: Aliyah Segal, 4, of Bloomfield Hills

Fara Saulson

Honorable Mention: Fara Saulson, 6, of Franklin

Ages 7-9

Lihi Maine's artwork

First: Lihi Maine, 9, of West Bloomfield  

Joshua Radner's artwork

Second: Josh Rodner, 8, of Bloomfield Hills

Jack Friedman's submission

Third: Jack Friedman, 9, of Southfield 

Leah Gottfried

Honorable Mentions: Leah Gottfried, 7, of Southfield,

Hannah Graham's artwork

Hannah Graham, 7, of Denver, Colo. (grandparents are Farmington Hills residents)

Ages 10-12

Asher Singer's artwork

First: Asher Singer, 11, of Farmington Hills

Zeev Maine

Second: Zeev Maine, 12, of West Bloomfield

Veronica Wolfe

Third: Veronica Wolfe, 10, of Birmingham

Mason Kasoff
Nathan Vicar | Detroit Jewish News

Honorable Mention: Mason Kasoff, 10, of Waterford

 

 

