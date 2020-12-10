Relive the entire ceremony by watching it in the video above!

Detroit is once again honoring the start of Hanukkah by lighting the massive 26-foot menorah in Campus Martius as part of the annual Menorah in the D festivities.

For its 10th year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers asked people to participate in the ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

The virtual event was held Thursday, Dec. 10 starting at sundown.

If you missed the live stream, you can relive the entire ceremony by watching it in the video above.