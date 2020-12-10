Di menorah in di fenster* we light Yeder nacht**

it’s Ein, tzvay, un dri***, until dos is acht****.

Di mayse***** of Yehuda un zahyn breeder******

Ich vil shein hern vider*******,

But of essn di latkes******** ich tracht un ich tracht*********.



Di menorah in di fenster*- the menorah in the window

Yeder nacht**- every night

Ein, tzvay, un dri***- one, two, three

Dos is achtt****- it is eight.

Di mayse*****- the story

Un zahyn breeder******- and his brothers

Ich vil shein hern vider*******- I want to hear again

Essn di latkes********- eat the latkes

Ich tracht*********- I think