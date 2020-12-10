Di menorah in di fenster* we light Yeder nacht**
it’s Ein, tzvay, un dri***, until dos is acht****.
Di mayse***** of Yehuda un zahyn breeder******
Ich vil shein hern vider*******,
But of essn di latkes******** ich tracht un ich tracht*********.
Di menorah in di fenster*- the menorah in the window
Yeder nacht**- every night
Ein, tzvay, un dri***- one, two, three
Dos is achtt****- it is eight.
Di mayse*****- the story
Un zahyn breeder******- and his brothers
Ich vil shein hern vider*******- I want to hear again
Essn di latkes********- eat the latkes
Ich tracht*********- I think