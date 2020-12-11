Revisiting Topinka’s Country House on Seven Mile Road.

Many folks never knew there was a Topinka’s in the New Center district of Detroit that was a favorite hangout for those who worked at the General Motors Building down the street on Grand Boulevard … So when the chance came to have one in another sector where the workers also went … along with oodles of others who made it a big family hangout, up another such spot opened on Seven Mile Road … Another biggie was born.

The owner of both called Al Balooly to run the new spot with him and they became owners of Topinka’s Country House on 7 Mile Road … or so the story went.

Many folks loved it there …with its comfortable bar attached to semi-circle tables every few feet, oak paneling, red leather and an occasional oil painting and good food.

An outstanding entrée I recall Topinka’s had on both the lunch and dinner menus was a terrific shrimp with Delray sauce … unlike most shrimp sauces, it was not red, but white … and appeared to consist of mayonnaise, horse radish, etc. … really making the crisp, French fried shrimp deliciously sing in tangy harmony.

When it opened, Topinka’s Country House almost immediately began doing a rush business … especially at dinner with its fine steaks, chops and seafood … People dined in comfort in the Fireside Lounge, Terrace Room or Lamplighter Alley … In addition, there were banquet rooms downstairs.

On another occasion, we tried its filet mignon dinner, and it was superb … Done exactly as Al Rhodes had ordered it … The prime rib he said was the equal of any he has had … and Al was a prominent food writer.

It is hoped that when this crisis is over (word is very favorable) someone will open another like the former Topinka’s … Trouble is it may be too crowded to get in!

IN THOSE DAYS, nobody had to gamble to see some great entertainment … At Al Siegel’s Elmwood Casino, just across the Detroit River in Windsor, were some of the best … Cab Calloway, Redd Foxx, The Treniers, The Four Freshmen, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein and so many other show biz top box office fillers.

