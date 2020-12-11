Why a Chasidic family launched a movement to change travel restrictions.

Our story begins back in March, when COVID-19 first reared its tentacles of terror throughout the world. Most countries, including Canada, established lockdowns to flatten the curve of rising rates of COVID-19 cases. But as long as there is even one case anywhere in the globe, the virus is bound to return. Sure enough, the virus came back once the lockdown was lifted. What didn’t come back were the hundreds — if not thousands — of small businesses, the livelihoods for so many people.

Thankfully, the lockdown eventually lifted. But as part of the rules enforced by Canada to prevent another “wave,” citizens returning from abroad had to self-isolate for 14 days. One might simply think to test those who had traveled, but the Health Ministry declared the tests too unreliable, despite their 95% accuracy rate. I believe the government’s decision to impose self-isolation instead of testing was there just to deter people from traveling, which may not be such a bad policy to maintain during a raging pandemic.

But what if someone did need to travel? So, the government provided an “essential traveler” loophole that allowed those eligible to return from abroad without the need to self-isolate or even test for the virus. Examples include truck drivers and healthcare workers. This wasn’t an issue until my sister from New York City got engaged. Upon researching, we found that traveling to a sibling’s wedding was not considered essential by the Canadian government.

We traveled to the United States for the engagement party as well as for the wedding and quarantined each time. We considered ourselves experts on self-isolation … and then my wife’s sister got engaged to an American from Brooklyn. At this point, we decided to skip the engagement party, which we deemed unnecessary. But the wedding, scheduled for two months later, was surely not to be missed. We traveled back to the U.S., and when the wedding was over, braced ourselves again for the quarantine.

We felt something had to be done. We took some time to plan and discuss, and then launched a petition asking the Canadian government to allow travelers arriving back to Canada to test for COVID instead of self-isolating. Aptly, we named it “TESTFORFREEDOM.”

After 1,000 signatures were garnered, we began lobbying for support from the travel industry, which suffered disproportionately more from these debilitating travel restrictions At the forefront was Air Canada, which began collecting voluntary test results from its passengers without any major outbreaks, demonstrating the effectiveness of the testing approach. They were truly a G-dsend, for they provided the data necessary to our cause. Without them we would lack the necessary data to convince the Health Ministry.

Finally, with much prayer and pressure, the Canadian government capitulated and allowed testing to be administered on returning travelers as part of a regional pilot program.

Our petition cannot yet declare victory, since this ruling currently applies only to one airport located in Calgary. However, the plan is to continue to fight until we get the major airports of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver covered. With enough pressure, we believe we can quicken the rollout of this decision. It’s amazing to note what we learned from the experience; G-d always lends a hand when one puts in the effort toward the right goals. Of course, we do what we can, and leave the rest up to Him.

May this virus disappear faster than it appeared, and may we all be safe, healthy, and always in the best of spirits.

Binyamin Bodner is a rabbinical student studying in the Bobov Kollel in Toronto.