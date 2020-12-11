Parshat Vayeshev: Genesis 37:1-40:23; Zacharia 2:14-4:7.

At this time each year, at the holiday of Chanukah, we read Parshat Vayeshev. The rabbis of old found connections between the two.

In this week’s portion, we learn that Joseph is sent by his father to check on his brothers who were in Shechem, where they had gone to pasture their father’s flock. When Joseph reached Shechem, a man approached him; Joseph asked the man if he knew where the brothers were. The man told him that they had left and gone to Dothan.

The rabbis looked at Joseph’s encounter with this unknown, unnamed man with great interest. They wondered who this man was and why he was there. Many commentators posit that his sudden appearance in this story was no accident. They believe he was put there by God to help Joseph find his brothers and to put into motion all of the events which occurred afterwards: Joseph being cast into a pit by his brothers, sold into slavery and winding up in Pharaoh’s household, where he eventually saved the people from famine.

During Chanukah we recall the story of the Hasmonean family (also known as the Maccabees) who fight against Antiochus Epiphanes’ army to reclaim the Temple, which had been conquered and dedicated to Zeus. The Talmud tells us that when the Temple had been rededicated, there was only one jar of oil available for lighting the Temple lamps. It should have been sufficient for only one day; but miraculously, the oil lasted eight days. From where did that miracle come? The rabbis understood that miracles come from God. They weren’t comfortable with people celebrating Chanukah as solely a military victory, so they injected God into the story with the idea of the miracle of the oil.

And so, we see God in both the Joseph story and the Chanukah story. This parashah is studied at the time of Chanukah as a reminder for us to look for God and miracles in our daily lives. We are also reminded in our daily liturgy to look for the nisim b’khol yom (everyday miracles). We never know when a seemingly insignificant encounter might serve a holy purpose, such as a man helping Joseph along his journey, which eventually led to his saving people from a famine.

We never know when one encounter with someone (perhaps even a stranger!) or one simple act of kindness will change our lives; nor do we know when we do one act of kindness if it will change the life of someone else.

As we celebrate the ancient miracles this Chanukah, may we look for the miracles in our own lives and make miracles happen for the people around us.

Rabbi Amy B. Bigman is rabbi at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing.