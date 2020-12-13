This book consists of all the information you need to know about child custody but were too overwhelmed to ask.

Here’s some good advice: Get good advice.

This book on child custody is filled with good advice from seasoned experts.

Mr. Gornbein is a lawyer who is a leading expert in family law, practicing in Michigan, with more than 40 years of experience. Gornbein is a former Chairperson of the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan. He is also a Past President of the Michigan Chapter of the American Chapter of Matrimonial Lawyer. He is the author of Demystifying Divorce.

Dr. Haynes is a distinguished and highly respected psychologist with more than 40 years of forensic psychological experience, having performed thousands of evaluations in domestic and non-domestic cases. Dr. Haynes has conducted more than 700 court-ordered psychological evaluations related specifically to child custody and parenting time. He has been appointed Parent Coordinator in many high-conflict cases. He has been a member of the Michigan Psychological Association for many years. Most recently, Dr. Haynes has been the Chair of the Ethics Committee for the American Psychological Association in Washington, D.C.

The stand-up comedian-philosopher Richard Pryor said, “Marriage is really tough because you have to deal with feelings and lawyers.” After seven divorces, he knows.

There was a time when the word “divorce” was whispered in public gatherings. Not now – when about 50% of first marriages fail. Divorce is common but no less hurtful to the children from a broken marriage or relationship.

When love turns to hate, divorcing parents use their children as pawns, putting aside their children’s fear, anxiety, depression and grief. The upsurge of strong negative emotions pushes some parents to focus only on their needs rather than considering the Best Interests of their Children.

In child custody disputes, there are no winners.

Chapters:

Then and Now The Best Interests Factors Joint Legal Custody – and Decisions Psychological Issues: It’s Complicated Choosing an Attorney Attachment: Maintaining Emotional Bonds Impact: Domestic Violence Alcohol and Beyond: How Substance Abuse Affects Custody Social Medical & Technology Cultural Issues Parental Alienation Never-Married Parents Blended Families Same-Sex Issues What About Grandparents? Over the State Line Beyond Border Document Everything Choosing a Psychotherapist Trial Tips: Preparing a Custody Case Guardians and Parenting Coordinators Resolving Your Case The Judicial Interview: Reasonable Preference of the Child Perspectives from the Bench The Psychological Evaluation Child Custody & Support Managing Conflicts Modification of Child Custody Recap & Final Thoughts Food for Thought Q&A

There are takeaways at the end of each chapter, and several blank lined pages for notes.

Most children come out of divorced families psychologically healthy. Sometimes children and their families require psychological therapy to reroute them back to a normal developmental course.

This is an essential book for parents, mental health clinicians and attorneys when considering the Best Interests of Children during a rupture of a marriage or relationship.

When I was a young psychologist, I wish I had this book.

Steven J. Ceresnie, Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist.