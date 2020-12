It’s the third day of our Eight Days of Giveaways!

Since it’s Monday, we want you to relax and enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Krystina European Spa! The winner will be selected at random.

Escape the hustle and bustle of your busy week with a trip to Krystyna’s European Spa, a fabulous day spa in Beverly Hills, MI. Say goodbye to clogged pores and acne with a professional facial.

Spread the word to your friends or family about this wonderful giveaway!