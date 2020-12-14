Wommer has been wearing the costumes for about two weeks so far.

In this new virtual world where every day can look the same, one local teacher has decided to mix things up for herself and her students.

Margaret-Ann Wommer, a social studies teacher at Frankel Jewish Academy, has been dressing up in costumes during her classes ever since FJA shifted back to virtual lessons a couple of weeks ago on November 18.

The birth of the idea stemmed from Wommer growing concerned for herself and her students that virtual school was going to feel monotonous.

“One day to the next you’re rolling out of bed and you’re going to your computer and you’re just looking at a screen all day, and I thought ‘how can I make this fun or interesting’”, Wommer said.

Wommer remembered when she was a kid and her mother was a district manager for a retail chain as well as being really involved with girl scouts and PTA. Her mother would have themed incentives at work and dress up, bringing her energy to related events.

“She really knew how to motivate people and make them enthusiastic about their tasks,” Wommer said. “I was kind of like ‘let’s give this a shot,’ because I’m a former theater person so I had a ton of costumes lying around.”

Wommer’s first costume was Rosie the Riveter. Other costumes include a student at Hogwarts from Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Lilo from Lilo & Stitch, Princess Leia, Belle from Beauty and The Beast, Mary Poppins, Flo from the Progressive commercials, Katniss from The Hunger Games, Wednesday Addams and Minnie Mouse. On Tuesday, Wommer dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and Wednesday as Cruella de Vil.

Wommer said there’s been growing excitement from her students as the days have gone by, with them wanting to know what the theme of the day will be.

Wommer has no plans to wear the costumes once in-person learning resumes, though.

“We’re now extended until next week from home and then we’ll be on winter break, so I’ve got seven more days ahead at the bare minimum,” Wommer said. “We’ll see what happens in the new year.”

While also hoping to break up the monotony, Wommer hopes to also help break up the tension in these stressful times by partaking in the fun.

“It’s a nice way to start class, we’re not just jumping right into content and (the students) seem to be in better spirits,” Wommer said. “Engagement is so crucial and sometimes it’s easier to engage if you feel like you’ve had a moment to bond. These are such weird circumstances and I think we just have to give ourselves the license to have a little fun and maybe take a few minutes to ‘just be’.”

Click the video below to see a slideshow of all her costumes.