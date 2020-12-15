Anna Megdell’s short story was chosen for the program’s 30th anniversary show.

Ann Arbor-based fiction writer Anna Megdell’s short story “For the Days to Be Long Again” has been selected to be included on the 30th-anniversary edition of NPR’s Hanukkah Lights series, airing nationally on various NPR stations during Chanukah. The hourlong show can also be heard online at NPR.org.

Since 1990, NPR has celebrated Chanukah with the program of original stories inspired by the Jewish festival of lights. The yearly show is hosted by NPR’s Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz, who read the selected stories. Megdell was one of only five winning authors this year.

“It felt really nice that what started as a personal challenge and a desire to write in a new way was recognized as being worthy of being included on this platform,” Megdell said.

“For the Days to Be Long Again” follows Jenny, a woman sheltering during the pandemic, and her search for a sense of community through Chanukah rituals.

Megdell, who is Jewish and grew up in Holt, Michigan, didn’t have to search too far for the story’s inspiration, experiencing the trials and tribulations of the pandemic just like the rest of the world.

“I was trying to figure out how I feel about this year and all that’s been going on, and what the holiday meant to me in light of this year,” Megdell said. “I think I started from that place — of trying to put words to the feelings and weirdness of this year.”

Megdell received her undergraduate degree in creative writing and comparative literature from the University of Michigan in 2012 and a Master of Fine Arts in fiction from the University of Tennessee in 2018, where she won the John C. Hodges Award. She is currently the natural sciences writer for the College of Literature, Science and the Arts (LSA) at the University of Michigan.

Rituals Provide Hope

As expressed in the story, even through all the isolation this year, Megdell thinks there can be a lot of comfort and hope in connecting to traditional rituals — and also in creating new ones.

“It was really important to me in the story that lighting the Chanukah candles was something new for Jenny and that, even in the bleakness of this year, new experiences and new joy can be found,” Megdell said.

The beginning of Megdell’s writing process consists of trying her best to follow any idea or whim she has, even if it feels strange or she doesn’t know where it could connect overall in a larger story.

“I try to write really freely and loosely without a lot of structure in the beginning, and then it’s a process of forming all the raw material into something coherent and structured,” Megdell said.

Megdell first heard of the opportunity when a friend forwarded her the call for submissions for the program, and she wrote the story in response. She had never written anything responding to current events before, and also had never explicitly written about Judaism before, and felt that both made this story a personal challenge and exercise for herself.

The 2020 edition of Hanukkah Lights has aired or will air on broadcast networks around the country throughout Chanukah, including NPR affiliates in New York City, Vermont and Nebraska. However, the two local NPR affiliates, WDET and Michigan Radio, appear not to have programmed the special for broadcast.

Megdell, who previously worked for Michigan Radio and is personally a fan of the statewide NPR affiliate, didn’t expect the show to be picked up locally, but was honored by the notice.

“It’s such a hard time creatively,” she said. “Finishing and working on creative pursuits this year is really hard, so it felt nice to finish something and be proud of it — and extra nice that it was recognized by people I respect so much.”