With bowling establishments across Michigan closed due to COVID-19, two bowling leagues are left in limbo.

Bowling establishments across the state were ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to close Nov. 18 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The shutdown was supposed to end Dec. 8, but it was extended until at least Dec. 20.

That has left the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league season in limbo. It appears the Downtown Fox-MLZG B’nai B’rith bowling league season is a goner.

“We’re planning to start bowling the first week in January, but that’s way up in the air,” said Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson spokesman Gary Klinger.

If the season happens, the league will bowl Monday nights at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills, returning to its longtime home after bowling the last two years at the 300 Bowl in Waterford Township.

Justin Kaplan, Downtown Fox-MLZG president, sent this message to league bowlers on the league’s Facebook page just before Thanksgiving:

“So much has changed in a short period of time — the world around us, our neighborhoods, gathering spaces, places we work and call home. Life in the midst of COVID-19 has sparked fear, frustration and anxiety all around.

“Now, more than ever, we must focus all of our energy on defeating this pandemic and the challenges associated with it.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the health and safety of our members/bowlers and your loved ones. That is why at this time, it’s not looking promising for a partial 2021 bowling season.”

The league planned to bowl once again on Tuesday nights at Hartfield Lanes in Berkley.

Each league was shut down in March because of the pandemic. There were 18 teams in the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson league and 16 teams in the Downtown Fox-MLZG league last year.

Klinger said he’s hoping there will be 12 to 14 teams this year “if we do start.”