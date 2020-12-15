While some things have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lea Lugar reflects on the one thing that hasn’t changed: Yad Ezra’s commitment to their client families.

When the pandemic began, a very close friend of mine suggested I keep a COVID-19 journal to reflect my feelings, fears and numerous concerns as to how, as the leader of an organization, I was going to navigate through these dark and unprecedented times. On Wednesday, March 11, I wrote: “We have to rethink everything! How are we going to serve our client families who depend on us? How will we stay safe? If one of us gets sick, our client families go without food — that is not an option. We have to completely pivot from the status quo.”

On March 12: “We decided to change procedures and not allow clients to enter the building. We were going use the parking lot for curbside pick-up. We worked through traffic flow with police department and figured out how to organize the warehouse with a small corps of volunteers and staff to implement. Got notification out to board, clients, website, and volunteers of the new procedure.”

Gov. Whitmer’s Stay at Home Mandate further crystallized the fact that for our clients to continue receiving groceries, we, as essential workers, had to do whatever it would take to keep us operating, even if it meant long and nerve-wracking days, not going anywhere except home and work, and relying on each other to take the place of our large corps of volunteers who could no longer come to the warehouse to work.

March 30: “With every call and email there is a new challenge, a new issue that needs attention … It’s truly energy zapping and taking an emotional toll on all of us …”

From the early days of the pandemic, our board, led by our president, Alan Reiter, was extremely supportive and helpful as we grappled with many unanswered questions: How would we reassure our clients that they would continue to receive groceries? Would our client numbers increase significantly? How much more would food costs rise? Would we find new sources for groceries since some vendors cut us off? How to accomplish the tasks of our volunteer work force who couldn’t come to the warehouse? How long would this last?

While these questions constantly swarmed in my head, I was confident about a few things: In addition to board support, our sister agencies, donors and volunteers would come to our assistance wherever and whenever it was needed. Federation immediately generously provided us with additional funds to purchase food for client families for Passover. Jewish Family Service provided us with drivers and vans to help make grocery deliveries five days a week (and continues to do so), donations started coming in from a variety of sources and volunteers adopted to our new way of distributing groceries by signing up to do deliveries to clients’ homes. And, throughout these nine months, our board continues to make themselves available to our team with their partnership, encouragement and trust.

I continued to write in my journal through the end of April, when COVID-19 became the new norm, and I didn’t feel the need to document my angst and how we were managing. I attribute this mostly to our small team who truly stepped up during these turbulent times: David Jaffee, our Warehouse Manager, who found other sources for grocery purchases and made a quick and decisive switch to a totally new operating model, Darlene Rothman, our Client/Volunteer Manager, who dealt with clients’ and volunteers’ scheduling, a mountain of new client applications and other concerns, Daniella HarPaz Mechnikov, who took the lead in coordinating the logistics of grocery distribution for 1,250 families a month, Heather Axe, our Accounting Manager who assisted Daniella in the scheduling and the intricacies of Excel spreadsheets, Jody Kaplan, our Administrative Assistant who answered the constantly ringing phone to reassure and update clients and volunteers, and Josh Gordon, our Giving Gardens Manager, who, along with Stathis Pauls, our Giving Gardens Club Coordinator, were a great help to David in the warehouse, packing and distributing groceries in addition to growing and harvesting thousands of pounds of a variety of produce for our client families to enjoy.

As I write this on this fourth day of Chanukah, I reflect back to those early weeks of the pandemic and how much has changed in how we live our daily lives. However, some things haven’t changed: Thanks to the continued efforts of a dedicated corps of volunteers, board members, donors, community partners and a small but mighty team, Yad Ezra has kept its commitment to all our client families. And, there is a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, a vaccine that will hopefully end the pandemic allowing us once again to join together to celebrate this festival of light and hope. A 2020 miracle, if you will …