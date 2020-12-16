The video has been watched nearly 100,000 times.

Rabbi Yoni Dahlen of Congregation Shaarey Zedek has gone viral on social media platform TikTok, for a video in which he shows how to light a chanukiah.

Using the username “Motor City Rabbi” on the popular video platform, Dahlen uses the service to teach Jewish rituals to the general public. Other videos of Dahlen’s on the platform include a tutorial of how to put one’s mezuzah up, how to put a tallit on, how to wrap tefillin on the arm and put tefillin shel rosh on the head, and how to light Shabbat candles.

Dahlen also has a SoundCloud account, which primarily consists of prayers and songs recorded by Dahlen, and a YouTube account, which consists of similar TikTok content and a long-form Jewish interview series called “3 Opinions”.

Dahlen’s rabbinical social media journey began with him trying to work on the idea of “empowerment” since the pandemic started, of getting people to own and feel comfortable with their Judaism through Jewish rituals.

“I think there’s an unfair pressure in Judaism that basically assumes everyone should know how to do everything,” Dahlen said. “So, one of the things I’ve been working on is this idea of “How To” Judaism in a judgment-free setting, and really encouraging people to ask questions.”

Dahlen began with the idea of “How 2 Jew” — a video series explaining Jewish rituals and education in “2” minutes or less. When Dahlen started to spread to other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, he was then limited to one minute for the videos. That didn’t stop Dahlen; he just had to adapt creatively, something he had already done because of the pandemic.

Dahlen has been shocked at the viewership the video has gotten since uploading it a week ago, initially getting 40-50 views when putting the videos in weekly emails that go out to the congregation and maybe 100-200 views when he would post them on Facebook.

When Dahlen started posting on TikTok, he became amazed at how the algorithm worked, with way more people watching and those viewers being “genuinely interested,” the Rabbi said.

“What’s more amazing to me than the 100k views is the incredible amount of positive, kind comments, especially from a lot of non-Jews who say, ‘this is so great, I’ve always wanted to know this, this helps me with talking with my Jewish friends and I feel like I’m a little more educated now,’” Dahlen said.

Dahlen believes social media is a great tool to promote Judaism among younger generations, who may not seek out answers otherwise.

“I don’t think there’s enough data yet to see if it actually creates membership engagement or increased membership or anything like that, but it’s definitely something to at least get information out,” Dahlen said. “That’s my primary goal right now, to let people who otherwise might be too afraid or embarrassed to ask or not sure what to do, to have those resources without feeling any kind of judgment or insecurity or anything like that.”

With the success he’s seen so far, Dahlen intends to continue these videos after the pandemic is over and is more than willing to make a video about any Jewish ritual or topic people are interested in learning about.

“I was trying to do it even before the pandemic started,” Dahlen said. “But now, the pandemic has made me really hone in on what’s working and what’s effective, and I think that’s helpful and something I know we can carry forward.”