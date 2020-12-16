The Raiders won their first playoff game and first district championship since 1978 and have advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals.

It’s been a memorable season for the North Farmington High School football team. The memories are both good and bad.

The Raiders won their first playoff game and first district championship since 1978 and have advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals.

But their already-shortened season has come to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Farmington was supposed to resume practice Dec. 8 after a three-week “pause” on high school sports called by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and play at Traverse City Central on Dec. 15, but the pause has been extended until at least Dec. 20.

It isn’t known when or if the playoffs will resume.

“Our kids have been awesome this season. They’ve made the best of it. They’ve been compliant. They’ve followed all the rules. We haven’t had one positive COVID test,” said Billy Slobin, North Farmington’s strength and conditioning coach.

“If our season is over, we at least got to play nine games, we had three postseason wins (one by forfeit against South Lyon in the district finals) and our seniors have game film they can use if they want to go further in their football career,” Slobin said.

The Raiders are 6-3. They were 9-1 last season, the first in which several coaches including Slobin and the legendary John Herrington from now-shuttered Farmington Hills Harrison High School went to North Farmington.

“We had a much tougher regular-season schedule this season, and we moved up from the Blue Division to the White Division in the OAA,” Slobin said.

North Farmington beat Waterford Kettering 44-7 and Flint Metro League champion Fenton 44-28 in its first two postseason games this year before getting the forfeit win over South Lyon.

Slobin, who played football at Harrison, became the Hawks’ strength and conditioning coach in 1986. He hasn’t missed a season since then.