My brother-in-law Marc Rosenzweig was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012 and Stage 4 ALK lung cancer in 2013. Borrowed Time is a storytelling project about his journey to the present as told to me by him.

Brain surgery is not rocket science. You’d think it would be a complicated diagnosis and difficult decision, but the picture of the tumor developing on my brain was uncomplicated and the oncologist’s recommendation to operate wasn’t really a recommendation.

Launching a rocket involves a countdown and then … something happens.

Everyone in my large extended family agreed a Tigers game was as good a way as any to pass the time the night before surgery. Some of them probably would have said they were confident about the prognosis, others less optimistic, but the main benefit of going to the game was not having to talk about the brain.

Earlier that day, I went to Ann Arbor for a functional MRI. Because I was going to be awake during the operation — like the guy in the game Operation — the MRI would allow the doctor to assess my brain while it was still fully enclosed in my head.

Like the dream where you show up for a test you didn’t study for, except instead of having no pants on, I had no pants on and had to lie perfectly still in a tube for an hour and a half while taking the test.

“Name adverbs that begin with the letter ‘R.’”

“Okay.”

“Are you humming?”

“Schoolhouse Rock. Is that cheating?”

The next test was finding a parking spot downtown before the baseball game. This was back when people both could and did attend Tigers games.

The Tigers had just swept Boston at Fenway Park and Houston at home, all for crowds of over 30,000. In the second game against the Astros, Jose Iglesias had a walkoff single. The next day, Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs.

As I was navigating the parking structure, a 734 number called. The surgeon had my MRI in front of him, having reviewed it rigorously. The mass on my brain was shrinking rapidly — yes, really — and, rightly, the surgery was cancelled.

Lolly Lolly Lolly Get Your Adverbs Here

I experienced a floating sensation, having little to do with the high altitude of the parking spot or seats. Seeing 20 family members and friends gathered there was like a cross between spoiling your own surprise party and getting to your own shiva while there’s still lox.

The Tigers beat the White Sox 11-5. We celebrated at Lafayette Coney Island.

A month later, the Lions kicked off their season in Indianapolis. It was the first for General Manager Bob Quinn and the first time the team had cheerleaders since I was a kid.

I was home watching the game when I had my own first — a seizure. EMS came and took me to Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield. I was discharged later that day, but not in time to see the final minute — a 50-yard field goal and Colts safety — that would usher in the start of the Lions championship dynasty.

The following week, I was home watching the Lions when I had a familiar sensation that was different from the usual familiar sensation of watching the Lions. Another seizure, another trip to the ER. Same Honolulu Blue hooded sweatshirt, same ambulance driver.

“Maybe you should find something else to watch next Sunday.”

I missed the end of the 16-15 loss to Tennessee. Instead, I saw a new MRI with a new spot, lodged deeper in my brain. Once again, I prepared for surgery, this time at Karmanos Cancer Center.

I didn’t pray, at least not readily or ritually. God appeared to be busy that week bringing a biblical amount of rain down on Detroit, flooding freeways and stranding cars.

The downpour continued the morning of my surgery, but that didn’t keep all the “Rosenzweiggers” from getting to Harper Hospital at 5:30 in the morning. Unlike sports or seder, medical procedures might be the only thing events the peanut gallery shows up for on time.

The surgeon greeted me with the calm, reassuring tone I had become accustomed to.

“We just have to let them finish mopping and get everything sanitized.”

Rain had overwhelmed the hospital’s drainage system. I pictured the crew rolling tarps across the infield and my family waiting restlessly in the dugout during the seventh inning stretch.

… I don’t care if I never get back

I heard a voice from outside the prep room say “Don’t shave his head yet” — but not before they put the IV in my groin.

The rain eventually let up. The Tigers lost their last two games and their bid for the wild card. I redeemed my rain check for a surgery that reliably occurred and resoundingly succeeded.