Restaurant owners, servers, chefs, cooks, bartenders and other staff are struggling to survive until Michigan’s COVID-19 safety restriction on congregating within restaurants and bars is lifted.

These local businesses and workers have a friend in Marc Israel, owner of Great Lakes Hotel Supply in Southfield. His goal is to distribute at least $500,000 to the restaurant community through donations to Local Love, his GoFundMe fundraiser with the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association.

“These folks are really in need and it’s vital that we help them,” said Israel. His company is a food service equipment dealer that has worked with thousands of Detroit area restaurants.

Running through March 1, 100 percent of the funds raised will go to those in need, minus processing and administrative fees not to exceed 10 percent of donations.

Businesses applying for help must be registered in the state of Michigan. Owners must register themselves and their employees for approval. All money raised will be distributed to the owners and their employees, based on the total amount of donations received. The first checks should arrive before Christmas, and then be distributed monthly.

To enroll or donate to the Local Love fund, visit www.glhsco.com/locallove/.