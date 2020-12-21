The program is simple: Support your favorite local restaurant by ordering carryout or delivery.

As Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions continue to be extended, Atlas Wholesale Food Company (Atlas), a 71-year-old Detroit based food distributor to local restaurants and casinos, has launched “Rescue MI Restaurants,” an initiative to help support locally owned restaurants by further encouraging metro Detroit residents to order carry out and delivery.

The program is simple: Support your favorite local restaurant by ordering carryout or delivery. Take a photo of the receipt, post it publicly on Facebook with the hashtag #RescueMIRestaurant. All posts must properly tag the correlating restaurant, list the date of the order and total amount, including tax and tip.

Upon seeing the post, Atlas will match, dollar for dollar, the total amount of the receipt to the restaurant in the form of a product credit. For example, if a customer spends $100, that restaurant receives twice the profit in the form of $100 in supplies, at no cost, from Atlas.

The program runs through Dec. 25 and Atlas will support up to $100,000 in total.

A sample of participating restaurants include: Ahmo’s Gyro, Detroit Wing Company, Fishbones, Kalamata, Kerby’s Koney Island, Kouzina, Leon’s, Lou’s Deli, National Coney Island, Pita Café, Red Olive Restaurants, Senate Coney Island, Shields Pizza and The Great Greek.

A full list of restaurants can be found on the Atlas website – www.atlaswfc.com.