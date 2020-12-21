Sammy Elias specializes in defensive position for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sammy Elias didn’t throw a pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, but he contributed to the Dodgers’ World Series championship.

Elias, who pitched for the fourth-place Kaplen JCC on the Palisades (Tenafly, N.J.) baseball team in the 2008 JCC Maccabi Games hosted by Detroit, is a baseball operations specialist for the Dodgers.

The New Jersey native was featured in a Nov. 26 story in the Jewish Standard, based in Teaneck, N.J.

Elias was a Division III All-American pitcher at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. He wasn’t drafted by a major league team, but his degree in economics and passion for baseball statistics and analytics landed him a job in early 2019 in the Dodgers’ front office.

He was promoted to his current job nine months later. He specializes in defensive positioning.