Dear subscribers,

We wanted to let you know some of our issues may be delayed getting into your mailbox due to the United States Postal Services experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Since certain processing plants in Michigan are not prioritizing periodicals, you should expect a significant delay in certain issues of the JN.

If don’t receive your weekly JN, we are offering the following services:

You can access the web edition of each issue here

You may stop by our office and pick up an issue from our newsstand outside the door The main bldg. hours are 7 am-6 pm Monday-Friday, Saturday 9 am-1 pm, Sunday Closed



We appreciate your patience during this holiday season.

Sincerely,

Renaissance Media staff