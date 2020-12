The votes are in! Here are our winners for the online JN Chanukah Art Contest. Mazel Tov to all who participated!

Readers have voted and the results are in! Here are the winners of the online Chanukah art contest. Each will receive $18.

Ages 6 and Under

First Place: Haley Hamburger

Second Place: Max Friedman

Ages 7-9

First Place: Anne Gardin

Second Place: Noah Gitlin

Age 10-12

First Place: Zeev Maine

Second Place: Talya Bernhardt