Many people are struggling with stress issues as the pandemic marches on. One way proven to help is to engage in creative activities. Studies have shown that working on crafts lets people forget about their stress for a while and allows them to focus on the positive things in their life, an effect similar to meditation.

The Council Re|Sale thrift store in Berkley, operated by the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), is offering people a new way to express their creativity and improve their mental health. Broken vintage jewelry, a new craft trend seen online, is now being sold in Craft Jars at Council Re|Sale. The jars are filled with beautiful and unusual jewelry items to get the creative juices to flow and, at the same time, improve mental well-being.

The jewelry can be repurposed to make new jewelry designs, decorate photo frames, create holiday ornaments or garden chimes, decorate a belt buckle or beautify mirror frames. The Craft Jars cost from $25 to $50.

All proceeds from the sales at Council Re|Sale go to the community and social advocacy projects of NCJW|MI.

“We have so much fantastic jewelry donated, we had the idea of parceling broken items into jars and selling it to customers for their own arts and crafts project. We know that working with your hands is really good for your brain as it can create nerve pathways, reduce stress and boost your mood,” said Amy Cutler, president of NCJW|MI.

“As we approach this pandemic winter, anything you can do to keep your hands busy is going to be beneficial for your well-being.”

Council Re|Sale follows strict safety measures, including sanitation stations, quarantining of donations and returns, social distancing practiced by staff and customers, and mandatory mask wearing.