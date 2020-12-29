Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, JCRC/AJC continued this important tradition on Christmas Day — albeit in a modified format.

For the last 24 years, the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC (JCRC/AJC) has provided thousands of Christmas Day volunteer opportunities for members of the community as part of Mitzvah Day. Each year, more than 600 people of all backgrounds spend the day at metropolitan Detroit nonprofits filling staff shortages and allowing organizations to reduce staffing.

Throughout December, JCRC/AJC provided weekly lists, by email and on their website, of nonprofits accepting donations and volunteers to help make the holiday special for those in need. Many heeded the call, purchasing gifts from wish lists and assisting on site, in socially distant ways. On Christmas Day, a number of masked volunteers braved the snow to deliver meals and gifts, as well as take care of animals at the Michigan Humane Society, alongside interfaith friends.