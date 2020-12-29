Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, a longtime patient, said “doctors like him come along once in a lifetime. His inquisitive mind never stopped thinking about solutions, diagnoses and possibilities.”

Dr. Stanley Hurwick Levy, whose life was touched by a chance meeting with Albert Einstein and who came to Detroit to practice at the then-new Sinai Hospital in the early 1950s, died at his Bloomfield Hills home Dec. 17, 2020, from natural causes. He was 94.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, a longtime patient, said “doctors like him come along once in a lifetime. His inquisitive mind never stopped thinking about solutions, diagnoses and possibilities.”

Robert Levy, the younger of Dr. Levy’s two sons, said his father “was the only physician in Detroit to practice at Sinai from the day it opened until the day it closed,” when Sinai Hospital was merged with the former Grace Hospital in 1999.

Dr. Levy, an internal medicine expert who was extremely dedicated to his patients, continued after that to maintain a private practice in Detroit, and later Southfield, where his waiting room was always full. He did not retire until October 2019, by which time he had practiced medicine for 70 years.

He was born in Pittsburgh to David and Eva Hurwick Levy on July 10, 1926, and largely grew up there, though his family lived briefly in Dallas and Waco, Texas, during the Great Depression.

But the main turning point in his life came during World War II. In January 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and was sent to the U.S. Navy’s V-12 accelerated education program at Princeton, which had been notoriously reluctant to admit Jewish students.

That spring, he and a few classmates were invited to a seder where he was seated next to Einstein. Months later, they had another conversation on campus after Levy had spent a day taking exams. “He was really interested in how I had done,” Levy later would say.

That led to a lifetime fascination with the great physicist and his work. After graduating from Princeton and earning his M.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Levy came to Detroit to open the Atomic (later Nuclear) Medicine unit at Sinai, one of the first of its kind. He also became a serious book collector, and the centerpiece of his vast personal library was a collection of works by and about Einstein.

Einstein Monument

Early this century, Dr. Levy learned to his shock that there was no monument commemorating Einstein in Princeton, where the great man lived from the time he fled the Nazis in 1933 till his death in 1955. So, Levy donated a large amount of money and successfully led a fund drive to remedy this. Eventually, the famous sculptor Robert Berks was commissioned to do a large bronze bust of Einstein, which was dedicated in April 2005 at what is now EMC Square.

But besides his practice, his Einstein stories and his library, which became well-known to the nation’s book collectors, Dr. Levy also became briefly famous in the 1990s, when he emerged as a close friend and strong supporter of another of his patients — Dr. Jack Kevorkian, who fought to make physician-assisted suicide acceptable. Dr. Levy helped organize a group called Physicians for Mercy, and appeared in a number of documentaries about Kevorkian, who later went to prison and died in 2011.

Dr. Levy was also an adjunct professor of medicine at Wayne State University for 30 years, and an active financial and personal supporter of many causes ranging from the Chamber Music Society of Detroit to Planned Parenthood and the Humane Society.

Dr. Levy is survived by his sons, E.J. Levy and Robert (Randi Steinbruck) Levy; his grandchildren, Stephanie Levy (David Blumenthal), Daniel Levy and Alana Goldstein Levy; and nieces and nephews, Allen Aronsson, Dr. Stig Aronsson, Steven Levy, Carol Levy and Louise Levy Schuster; and his longtime caregiver, Patricia Harris.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Dr. Marshall Levy of Pittsburgh; and two wives, Susanne Jackson Levy, who died in 1982, and Rita Jacobs Levy, who died in 2011.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery in Birmingham. Contributions may be made to the United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit for the Susanne Jackson Levy Scholarship Fund, (248) 642-4260; JVS Human Service’ Single Soul Suicide Prevention Program, (248) 559-5000; or the Peace and Conflict Studies Program at Wayne State University. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.