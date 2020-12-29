In the spring of 2018, David Fischer and John Rakolta Jr. were presidential nominees, awaiting Congressional approval before assuming their posts as U.S. ambassadors, respectively, to Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

Neither of the two financial backers of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, both of whom are Oakland County businessmen and longtime GOP partisans, could foresee how relatively short their diplomatic postings would be — due to the many months of partisan bickering that delayed their confirmation by the Senate, capped by Trump’s electoral defeat.

But what their tenures lacked in duration, they made up for in significance. Neither ambassador had reason to anticipate the remarkable events that would unfold on their watch: the diplomatic breakthrough and astonishing, unexpected official warming of relations between Israel and some Arab nations, brokered by the U.S. Both ambassadors served as go-betweens in the delicate negotiations leading to the diplomatic breakthrough.

Under the auspices of President Trump, the Abraham Accords in September normalized relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain; they were followed shortly by Sudan’s recognition of Israel. The Kingdom of Morocco agreed two months later to open diplomatic relations with the Jewish state toward establishing full recognition. Some experts predict that Saudi Arabia may be next.

“From Morocco’s historical tradition of protecting its Jewish minority,” Fischer said on Dec. 14, “the signing of the Marrakech Declaration to yesterday’s agreement — [King Mohamed VI] sets an example to the region and the world.” Simultaneously, Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara, where dissidents have campaigned to break away from the kingdom.

“We didn’t come here expecting to participate in a peace process,” Fischer, 74, who arrived in Morocco in January of this year, said in an interview. “We weren’t anticipating COVID either. This is where the skills you’ve learned from a lifetime in business and how to respond to surprises come in handy.” Fischer owns the Suburban Collection of automotive dealerships, located mainly in Southeast Michigan.

In early March, a delegation of about 40 touring congregants and clergy from Temple Israel of West Bloomfield found themselves nearly stranded in Morocco as worries over COVID mounted. Ambassador Fischer, who is not Jewish, and the embassy staff were able to facilitate their return home just as air travel was shutting down.

‘Stimulating Assignment’

John Rakolta Jr., 73, attended Brother Rice High School in Birmingham and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Until his nomination, he served as CEO of Walbridge, a construction company started by his father and based in Detroit.

As a young man struck by Israel’s lightning victory in the Six-Day War, Rakolta wondered why Middle East peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors proved elusive. Later on, as he learned more about festering grievances, it appeared unreasonable to him that “the Palestinians and the Israelis couldn’t just sit down and do what’s best for their people.”

When initially asked if he was interested in an ambassadorial post, Rakolta told the Trump administration he only would consider a stimulating assignment where his service and personal involvement would make a difference. A ceremonial posting — in a country such as Switzerland or Iceland — wouldn’t qualify.

To represent the U.S. in an Arab nation or Israel, by contrast, would demand every bit of discretion, energy, charm, business experience and problem-solving talent at his command.

“I have a lot of Jewish friends and a lot of Arab friends in the Detroit area,” he said. “I’ve always tried to be in the middle — and never could understand what was preventing a comprehensive peace.”

The long delay gaining confirmation, Rakolta said, came with a “silver lining”: more than a year to prepare. He read, studied and attended more than a hundred briefings about the Middle East and related subjects given by the State Department, think tanks and others.

In June of 2019, the Trump administration announced what became known as “the Deal of the Century,” a Middle East peace initiative conceived in part by the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Ultimately, Kushner’s peace proposal was rejected by Palestinians and some West Bank settlers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had accepted the deal, subsequently announced a plan to annex portions of the West Bank. Earlier, the U.S. had announced the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, prompting predictions of renewed tension and possibly violence.

Clearly, Trump and the U.S. needed ingenuity to reignite diplomatic momentum.

After arriving in the UAE in September 2019 and absorbing as much as possible, Rakolta visited Washington a few months later. He reported to Trump that the Emiratis — citizens of the seven Gulf States including Abu Dhabi and Dubai — were looking to the U.S. to restore the trust they felt was broken when the administration of Barack Obama signed a nuclear agreement with Iran.

On top of disappointment and fear over the rising threat from Iran, the Emiratis hadn’t forgotten “the Arab Spring” of political unrest across the Arab world that unfolded during Obama’s term in office. Among flare-ups in Tunisia, Yemen, Libya, Syria and elsewhere was the overthrow in 2011 of Egyptian president and longtime U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak. Regional leaders recoiled at the U.S. willingness to abandon Mubarak, despite the charge of critics that he ruled as a corrupt dictator during his 30 years in office.

The UAE became an independent nation in 1971 and thus is only slightly younger than Israel. For years, the two nations have maintained a muted, low-level, informal relationship. “Israel has technology, which the Emiratis need to transform their economy away from oil,” said Rakolta. “The UAE has lots of capital, which the Israelis need. Already you can see Israeli produce in the markets here. The hotels are full of Israeli tourists.”

Just as the Moroccans received U.S. support for continued sovereignty over Western Sahara, the Emiratis received something they wanted: Congressional approval for cutting-edge F-35 fighter jets — an approval that would have been more difficult if the Israelis had objected. Also this month, the U.S. removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, shortly after the country agreed to recognize Israel.

Palestinian Question

One fly in the ointment — and it remains a big one — is the politically unresolved future of Palestinians living in Israel’s West Bank and Gaza.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia — another economy transitioning away from oil dependence — has been a principal sponsor of Palestinian aspirations, while his son and crown prince, Mohammed bin-Salman, is quoted saying that Israel is entitled to exist in peace.

“I believe if you go through the U.S. and Israel you will find a lot of sympathy for the Palestinians,” said Rakolta, “There are people who are willing to sit down and negotiate a very favorable deal with the Palestinians” for statehood.

By contrast, Rakolta said, the violence and destruction that have characterized conflict resolution in failed Arab polities like Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and Syria — “That’s what Iran has been selling,” he said.

With the Biden administration about to replace Trump’s in Washington, Fischer, the founder of the Suburban Collection of car dealerships, and Rakolta soon will return home. Their businesses have been operated in the interim by their families.

What’s next for both men? Neither has decided. Fischer, whose friendships and appreciation for the Jewish state and its supporters date back “decades,” will fly to Israel and dedicate a forest near Jerusalem with David Friedman, U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Whatever the next chapter looks like for each ambassador, neither is likely to compare in momentousness with a hands-on, successful pursuit of Middle East peace — a chance to play a role in history — on behalf of the nation.