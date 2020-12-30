If you’re looking to watch some quality cinema at home, you should take a look at these titles.

In another life, I was a film critic. This was, of course, before movie theaters became an endangered species in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the movies still marched on in 2020, even though our ability to actually watch them outside of our homes became severely limited, and most of the big ones disappeared. (We’ll have to wait until December 2021 to see Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, for example.)

With normal life still months away, some of you may be looking for quality cinema to enjoy at home any way you can. You may even be willing to take a chance with new and unfamiliar kinds of movies you never would have watched before.

So, here are my picks for my favorite movies of 2020, along with where you can, or will soon be able to, watch them. (Please also support our local, Detroit-area independent theaters if you can.)

#1: Small Axe

This British anthology series, from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen, follows various real and fictional West Indian immigrants to the U.K. from the 1960s-80s. Technically Small Axe is five films: a stirring courtroom drama (Mangrove); a sensual romance (Lovers Rock); a provocative meditation on policing (Red, White, and Blue); a compelling biopic of a writer caught between two worlds (Alex Wheatle); and a story about a school system that horribly fails its students (Education).

Individually, these movies are wonderful and capture the struggles and victories of an immigrant community with many parallels to our own. Together, as one sweeping artistic statement addressing decades of lost (screen)time, Small Axe is a monumental cinematic achievement. Best paired with an order of jerk chicken and fried plantains from Yumvillage restaurant in Detroit’s North End.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

#2: Nomadland

Frances McDormand delivers a performance for the ages as Fern, a widow crisscrossing modern America looking for work, in director Chloé Zhao’s luminous drama based on the nonfiction book of the same title. Living out of her van, Fern hits the road to join up with other, real-life nomads — many playing themselves as documentary and fiction intertwine. So McDormand is both acting and reflecting, using her craft to draw out the real-life stories of the many vibrant souls the American economy has left behind. It’s a true marvel.

Where to watch: After a brief awards-qualifying run, it will have a formal release in late February.

#3: First Cow

A frontier saga with real heart, and delicious recipes to boot. In the Oregon Territory in the 1820s, a chef and an aspiring businessman team up to sell homecooked “oily cakes” to hungry prospectors. To do that, they’ll have to steal milk from the only cow in town, imported to this hostile land by a wealthy entrepreneur. Director Kelly Reichardt is an expert at evoking human struggles in uncharted territory, and here she tells a parable of bootstrapped businesses, compromise and the humanity that can still shine through.

Where to watch: Showtime; also available for rental.

#4: Bacurau

The weirdest of my favorites this year, by a bloody mile. This Brazilian sci-fi Western is set in a rural separatist village that has become the target of government forces and foreign mercenaries literally trying to wipe its residents off the map. To fight back, the villagers will turn to historic weaponry … and psychotropic drugs. If you gave One Hundred Years of Solitude to horror-action director John Carpenter and told him to go nuts, you might get something like this.

Where to watch: Kanopy; also available for rental.

#5: David Byrne’s American Utopia

More than 35 years after Stop Making Sense, David Byrne is still rocking. This joyous concert film from the former Talking Heads frontman, directed by Spike Lee, puts you in the audience for Byrne’s rollicking live show (which I had the pleasure of seeing in-person in the Before Times). The impeccable musicianship of his backing band, the intricate choreography and the passionate calls to make a better world all survive intact on the screen. As does the genius of “Once in a Lifetime.”

Where to watch: HBO Max.

#6: Never Rarely Sometimes Always

“What’s important for me is to show the pain that young people go through in navigating their identity,” writer-director Eliza Hittman said when the JN interviewed her earlier this year. And that pain is felt intensely — though never overwhelmingly — in Hittman’s naturalist drama, which follows a pregnant Pennsylvania teenager (incredible newcomer Sidney Flanigan) as she hops a Greyhound to New York City with her cousin in order to obtain a legal abortion. Delicately understated and never heavy-handed, Never Rarely Sometimes Always puts us in this young woman’s head as she weighs the consequences of every decision she makes. It’s a film that will linger for a long time.

Where to watch: HBO Max; also available for rental.

#7: Bad Education

Fair warning: This caustic satire of wealthy suburban school districts might occasionally hit a little too close to home. But this real-life cautionary tale about a massive fraud scheme cooked up by a bunch of Long Island public school administrators is too juicy not to enjoy. Hugh Jackman is terrific as the two-faced superintendent, while Allison Janney and Ray Romano round out an excellent supporting cast. Fans of Election won’t want to miss this.

Where to watch: HBO.

#8: City Hall

If Bad Education (not to mention all of 2020) leaves a bad taste in your mouth regarding taxpayer-funded institutions, the latest documentary from master filmmaker Frederick Wiseman (who was raised in a Jewish family) will restore your faith. A lovingly detailed exploration of Boston City Hall, the film uses its leisurely four-hour runtime to document the many civil servants trying to make their residents’ lives just a little bit more manageable … and the residents with the passion to try and make their city better.

Where to watch: Detroit Public TV Passport.

#9: The 40-Year-Old Version

No, not the Steve Carell sex comedy … but it just might be funnier. New York playwright Radha Blank writes, directs and stars in this uproarious autobiographical story about what you do when you reach middle age brimming with unfulfilled potential. Fed up with the obtuse white producers who keep shutting her voice out of the theater world, Radha instead finds a second calling — and new awakening — as a rapper named “RadhaMUS Prime.” And even though she may not feel lively, the New York she inhabits (shot in gorgeous black-and-white) sure does.

Where to watch: Netflix.

#10: Rewind

One of the JN’s most-read online stories of the year was my review of this poignant and personal documentary, in which director Sasha Neulinger chronicles his years of recovery from horrific sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his own relatives — one of whom was a prominent cantor in New York City. Although often understandably critical of the institutional forces that protected his abuser from consequences, Neulinger also finds a way to reaffirm his own Jewish faith through strength and survival. Rewind is both devastating and wonderous.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Kanopy or Detroit Public TV Passport; also available for rental.

My next five:

11. Minari (releasing in February)

12. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

13. Time (Amazon Prime)

14. The Personal History of David Copperfield (available for rental)

15. Crip Camp (Netflix)

Good movies to watch with kids:

Wolfwalkers (on Apple TV+)

Soul (on Disney+)

Over the Moon (on Netflix)