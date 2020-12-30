Josh Nathanson, co-owner an antique store in Pine Plains, N.Y., designed a large, dark ceramic platter, the color simulating the Supreme Court robe RBG wore.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest-serving Jewish associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death in September 2020, is fondly remembered for her groundbreaking majority opinions, advocacy for gender equality and women’s rights, gender discrimination cases, and for her passionate dissents in numerous disputes.

She is revered by many for making significant legal advances for women, including winning five gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court between 1973 and 1976, and for encouraging women to speak up about their experiences with sexual harassment.

RBG had a collection of lace neckbands (jabots), or collars, from around the world. She often wore a jabot when issuing her dissents (black with gold embroidery and faceted stones) as well as another she wore when issuing majority opinions (crocheted yellow and cream with crystals), which was a gift from her law clerks. Her favorite jabot (woven with white beads) was from Cape Town, South Africa.

When RBG died in September, I thought of my friend, Rebecca Leitman Veidlinger, who I knew would be affected tremendously by her passing. Rebecca, a Bloomfield Hills-bred, Ann Arbor-based lawyer, whose work focuses on sex discrimination in education, told me of her deep admiration for RBG. “While taking a feminist jurisprudence class in graduate school I learned about RBG’s advocacy and really appreciated her way of doing things. She had an incremental, super-logical way of addressing how sexism harms women, and men,” she said.

Rebecca has a huge respect for RBG’s personal accomplishments, particularly how she excelled in law school while juggling additional roles as mother and supportive wife. Rebecca confided that she found many answers in feminist theory to problematic issues that she herself experienced and observed.

Josh Nathanson, co-owner of Gallery and Goods, an antique store in Pine Plains, N.Y., designed a large, dark ceramic platter, the color simulating the Supreme Court robe RBG wore, which also features a replica of her ivory-colored jabot, creating a striking and memorable dedication to the famed jurist.

The auctioned proceeds of this unique hand-made piece of pottery was donated to Willow Roots, a charitable organization in Upstate New York, dedicated to eliminating hunger, putting food on the tables for those struggling through the current pandemic and beyond, eliminating waste, and advocating for healthy living.

Rebecca, through a series of unique coincidences, acquired the RBG platter on Thanksgiving.

“I’m so grateful that I am able to celebrate the life, memory and triumphs of RBG by displaying this wonderful piece in my family room,” Rebecca said.

Now she, her family, and friends, can celebrate with other RBG fans in her home as she dedicates her career to important social causes.