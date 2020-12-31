Dos is nisht* Rosh HaShana, men ruft dos** New Year

A naye*** beginning far alle**** in here.

A yontef far Yidn***** and also the rest

Hobn tzvay naye yorn****** is really the best.

Lomir trinken******* a L’Chaim mit a glazl******** of beer.

Dos is nisht* – This is not

men ruft dos** – it is called

A naye*** – a new

far alle****– for everyone

A yontef far Yidn***** – A holiday for Jews

Hobn tzvay naye yorn******– to have two New Years

Lomir trinken******* – let us drink

L’Chaim mit a glazl******** – with a little glass