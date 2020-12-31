Dos is nisht* Rosh HaShana, men ruft dos** New Year
A naye*** beginning far alle**** in here.
A yontef far Yidn***** and also the rest
Hobn tzvay naye yorn****** is really the best.
Lomir trinken******* a L’Chaim mit a glazl******** of beer.
Dos is nisht* – This is not
men ruft dos** – it is called
A naye*** – a new
far alle****– for everyone
A yontef far Yidn***** – A holiday for Jews
Hobn tzvay naye yorn******– to have two New Years
Lomir trinken******* – let us drink
L’Chaim mit a glazl******** – with a little glass