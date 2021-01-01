Taking a look back at all the best of everything from 2020.

Let us hope and pray for a 2021 that will help us smile again as we look upon some of the happenings of 2020.

JANUARY … Dr. Joel Kahn and family celebrate the fourth year of their GreenSpace Cafe in Ferndale … Former Detroiter brothers Derek and Greg Stevens to open the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas … Big Tommy’s Parthenon has eighth anniversary … Station Square name in Troy is changed to Grand Tavern Troy … Patrick Coleman’s Beans & Cornbread in its 23rd years is acclaimed by GQ Magazine as one of Michigan’s top soul food restaurants … New restaurant by Joe Vicari to be named Statler Bistro in Jonathan Holtzman’s new City Club Apartments on Washington Blvd. and Grand Circus Park, Detroit … Jerry Naftaly, former Oak Park mayor, finishes new version of his The Hill That Grew book … GreenSpace Cafe closes.

FEBRUARY … Fifth Tavern honors fifth birthday … C.A.Y.A. (Come As You Are) has new owners … Dr. Steve Hutchinson, third partner in Pepino’s Restaurant, is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame … Top executive chef Peter Loren is now at Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace on its 40th anniversary … Nino and Liz Cutraro, owners of Bella Piatti wonderful Italian restaurant in Birmingham, also partner with movie star Mark Wahlberg on his burgers, celebrate seventh anniversary at this locale.

MARCH … Norm and Bonnie LePage and family picked after nationwide search to operate DTE Energy’s new Lumen Detroit … George Lucaj’s five restaurants honored for their carrot cake … Second annual Greek Night is a crowded success by New Parthenon.

APRIL … Darbys Remembered … Little Caesar’s Pizza celebrates anniversary from 1959 … Pepino’s celebrates 36 years as a huge dining favorite by many.

MAY … New Caucus Club enjoys third anniversary … Mike Abrams and Brian Adelman have second year of their Empire Kitchen … Golden Mushroom remembered.

JUNE … Giovanni’s Ristorante celebrates its 52nd year … Original London Chop House is remembered … Raleigh House is remembered …Ban on sit-down restaurants is reduced to 50 percent capacity … Jerry Naftaly’s fourth book is about Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour.

JULY … Yakov Fleysher marks second anniversary of his Bistro Le Bliss restaurant … Remembering Carl’s Chop House … Ellie’s Restaurant in Birmingham adds more “Impossible” items to its menu … Remembering the Mushroom Cellar.

AUGUST … Detroit Eats restaurant is opened in Boynton Beach, Fla. … Van Dyke Place is recalled as having a Jewish menu also.

SEPTEMBER … Gold Cup Room is remembered … Football is canceled and then played by teams of University of Michigan and Michigan State University … give much to tailgate dining delight by people like Kathy and Mark Morley of Pepino’s.

OCTOBER … Wonder Bar is remembered … Bacco and Casa Pernoi birthdays are celebrated as one with different concepts but one owner, Luciano Del Signore … Bacco in Southfield and Casa Pernoi in Birmingham … Joe Vicari to open five more restaurants … Sid Newman of Star Deli recalls his days in Siberia to America …Clam Shop is remembered … Berman’s has national reputation … Rumor gains speed on sale of Uptown Parthenon.

NOVEMBER … Belmont Lounge is remembered … Eckner’s Chop House is remembered … Otus Supply restaurant closes in March because of COVID and reopens in September with music again … Former waitress Francis Kellerman tells of rude customers … Better Health Market & Cafe by Handelman family has 14 locatons now with more than 10,000 items in Novi alone.

DECEMBER … Rumor is true with sale of Uptown Parthenon to Tom Goulas of Honey Tree Greek dining repute … Name changed from Triple Nickle to Birmingham Pub with new ownership of Joe Vicari … Owner Ben Kasle said to have created chopped sirloin from ground steak corners at his Berman’s Chop House … Mort Meisner’s book a winner.

Wishes to all for a very healthy New Year, hopeful that COVID-19 will go away soon and we’ll be back to much happiness, healthy and normal living.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.